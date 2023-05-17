After months of meetings, work sessions and public hearings, the Charles County commissioners ended the fiscal 2024 budget season with passage of a $527 million spending plan.

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) thanked the budget office for their hard work after the budget was formally adopted on Tuesday during an abbreviated morning meeting.


