After months of meetings, work sessions and public hearings, the Charles County commissioners ended the fiscal 2024 budget season with passage of a $527 million spending plan.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) thanked the budget office for their hard work after the budget was formally adopted on Tuesday during an abbreviated morning meeting.
“I’d like to express my absolute appreciation for your professionalism. With every passing year that I’ve been in this building I’ve learned to grow and fully appreciate the breadth of what you’re doing,” Collins said.
The fiscal 2024 budget was increased by $32 million compared to the current year budget, thanks in part to a $16 million boost in property taxes revenue to $266.6 million, while income taxes were stable at $169 million.
While there were no tax rate increases in the fiscal 2024 budget — which was stressed at every level of the budget making process — property tax revenues increased due to an increase in assessed property values.
The budget included a $6 million increase for the Charles County Board of Education to $218 million of local funding to fully fund the school board’s request and provide money for mandates from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
Total education funding totaled $235,4 million when factoring in funding for the College of Southern Maryland ($10.2 million) and the Charles County Public Library ($5.3 million)
The sheriff’s office received a total allocation amount of $121 million, a $13.3 million increase compared to the current fiscal year. Some of that money will be used for four new positions, including two new sworn officers, and funding for the sheriff’s office’s new body worn camera program.
County administered services spending increased by about $11 million to $89.7 million compared to the current fiscal year. That part of the budget was highlighted by 18 new positions for the department of emergency services, including new emergency medical technician positions and two logistics positions to help keep teams focused on important duties.
Finally, about $81 million went to fund other organizations including the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, the health department and other county agencies.
“It went very smoothly,” Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) told Southern Maryland News of the budget process. “I was proud to get some money for the veterans over at the veterans museum, proud to put some money toward the charitable trust.”
Bowling added $50,000 for the Maryland Veterans Museum in commissioner add/deletes last week.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said she “felt good” about the upcoming budget and celebrated a $500 bonus for full-time employees that was slated to be given to employees in the fall. The bonus is funded through $1.2 million in fund balance.
Stewart said she was also proud of adding $50,000 in funding through contingency funds for a second pop-up park at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center.
“It’s an opportunity to build peace and community,” Stewart told Southern Maryland News.