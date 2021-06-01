After 52 years, 22 high school graduates, or their representatives, will get the commencement they deserved.
The Charles County school board plans to host the ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, for the 22 graduates of the La Plata High School Class of 1969 who did not receive their diplomas while walking on the stage, board chair Latina Wilson said on May 26.
According to the June 5, 1969, Maryland Independent newspaper, 125 La Plata High students and others engaged in a sit-in at the school cafeteria on May 29, 1969, to protest the method of selecting cheerleaders and majorettes.
Previously, the school's band director, Ronald Braithwaite, solely would chose the girls that made the teams. In response to the protest over a period of days, which also included a parade and saw some windows broken at the school, the school board voted 4-0 with one member absent to change the policy.
Twenty-two of the student protestors were allowed to graduate, but they were penalized. They were allowed to participate in the graduation ceremony with frames — but they did not get their actual diplomas at the graduation like the rest of their classmates, school system spokeswoman Katie O'Malley-Simpson said. Instead they were mailed diplomas, but seven didn't receive them.
The 22 graduating protestors were mainly Black, but Dezmond Rosier, who is the current youth president of the Charles County NAACP, noted that one was white.
Rosier said that he and others kicked into action on Monday, May 24, and that resulted in 200-plus emails sent to the Charles school board. Rosier, who is slated to graduate from La Plata High on June 3 — said he and his fellow graduates offered to have those 22 Class of 1969 grads at their ceremony at Regency Stadium this week.
Nonetheless, with the school board's decision to proceed with the ceremony on June 10, Rosier said he's good with it.
"We had to pressure the board of education to make this happen. We wanted to end this fight with this superintendent," Rosier said, noting that Kim Hill is retiring June 30.
O'Malley-Simpson said the board was made aware of the situation in February 2020 and planned to host a ceremony, but that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last November, some of those affected wanted to delay the event to do it in person, she said.
A proposal was made to present diplomas to the seven who didn't receive them during the board's June 8 meeting. Several of the seven said OK, O'Malley-Simpson said, but the board decided to ask all 22. On Monday, May 24, Hill and Wilson decided to host the ceremony on June 10.
Rosier noted that Charles Hawkins was the Charles County NAACP's youth president in 1969 and led the protest that year. Hawkins is deceased, but his sister, Swynice Hawkins, asked the local NAACP to get involved to help honor the 1969 graduates, Wilson said.
Wilson, who is a former education chair and treasurer for the Charles NAACP, said the June 10 program "will bring dignity and respect to a right of passage that should've taken place in 1969."
"I'm excited that this is finally making the point where the public can learn about it," Wilson added.
According to the Independent and school board minutes, the board voted 4-0 on June 2, 1969, to adopt a new policy that created a biracial committee to select the majorettes and Warriorettes cheerleaders for the following school year.
The school board also voted 4-0 on June 3, 1969, to discipline the students who protested. "Seniors who participated will be permitted to graduate but diplomas would not be mailed until June 12 at the close of the school year," the Independent reported.
Underclassmen who participated in the protest would have a letter written to their parents requesting a conference to explain school policy and the responsibility of students to respect rules and regulations.