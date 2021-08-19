Charles County residents have an opportunity to help shape the county’s future as a member on a variety of boards that have openings.
George Gale Willet serves as the chairman of the Disability Review Board for Charles pensions and the sheriff’s office.
Willet, who was a captain in the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, got his start on the board when he was still serving.
“In 1993 I was appointed as a sheriff’s representative, and I stayed on until I retired in 2006,” Willet said.
After two years, Willet returned to the board as a citizen representative, and has stayed on the board ever since.
The Disability Review Board reviews applications related to pension plans for county employees and sheriff’s deputies. Medical documentation and workers compensation reports are reviewed to decide whether or not an applicant’s injury happened while in the line of duty.
If a determination is made that the injury happened because of the applicant’s service, then the board would vote on how much compensation the applicant would receive.
The board is currently looking for two citizen members, one doctor and one attorney to fill out its nine-member makeup. The disability board meets only when applications are made, and each member serves four-year terms.
Charles County Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) said citizens serving on local boards have the ability so see how government runs.
“They can see how these organizations and the voices that they have and what these organizations mean to their community,” Coates said. “It’s important for them to get involved”
One open board allows individuals to make decisions when it comes to how the county pays it’s commissioners. The compensation board is looking for five new members, one from each district and one at-large member who can come from anywhere in Charles.
The board’s recommendation will be sent to the county commissioners, where if approved it becomes an ordinance valid for the period of time the commission takes office.
Citizens could also have a unique opportunity to vote on who is allowed to sell alcohol in the county.
The Charles County Board of Licensing Commissioners, also known as the liquor board, is looking for two new members, one from District 2 and another from District 4. The licensing commissioners vote on the issuances and renewals of liquor licenses, and serve as adjudication for potential violations.
Multiple attempts were made to request comment from the board’s current chairman, Guy Black, but no response was given by press time.
For more, visit www.charlescountymd.gov/government/vacancies-2.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews