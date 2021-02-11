While the Charles school board received some legislative updates this week, members were disappointed to learn they were not consulted about one proposed bill which would change the organizational structure of the board.
At their meeting on Tuesday, Eric Schwartz, staff attorney for the school system, shared with the school board details on House Bill 1060, introduced by Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) and Sen. Arther Ellis (D-Charles).
Schwartz said the bill would alter the membership by requiring that the Charles County commissioners establish six election districts for the local board of education and require one member to be elected at-large to automatically serve as the board chair.
The terms of the members would become staggered, with members elected from districts 1, 3, 5 and at-large serving four years starting December 2022 and members elected from districts 2, 4 and 6 serving two years starting December 2022, and then moving to four-year terms beginning in 2024. A two-term limit would be enacted, and in addition, vacancies on the board would be filled by the commissioners.
The bill says a candidate would have to be at least 21 years of age and a resident of Charles County for a minimum of three years. Also, the student member would be given full voting rights with no limitations, as well, and selected by the Charles County Association of Student Councils.
The proposed legislation would establish a two-consecutive-term limit and board members would be required to vacate their seat if they no longer reside in their district or are no longer a resident of Charles County or are no longer a registered voter in Charles County.
The attorney said the bill has not seen a public hearing yet but mentioned at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 the public will have its first opportunity to weigh in during a hearing in Annapolis.
“It would have been nice to be included in this conversation,” board member David Hancock said.
Virginia McGraw, vice chair of the board, also expressed “disappointment with the lack of transparency,” suggesting elected officials should have included school board members in creating legislation that directly impacts them.
Member Michael Lukas pointed out he agrees with some parts of the legislation but noted “it’s always better to have collaboration up front.”
Latina Wilson, board chair, mentioned she thought the public should be afforded the opportunity to weigh in. “We want the doors of communication to be open,” she said.
While member Elizabeth Brown suggested the board oppose the legislation, Lukas said they should support it “with amendments” so that they can provide their own “constructive criticism.”
Jennifer Abell, another board member, made the motion to support the bill with amendments with McGraw seconding the motion. With everyone voting in favor, the board agreed to decide on what the amendments should be at their Feb. 22 work session.
