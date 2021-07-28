Vets recognition ceremony
Vets N Transition announced plans to hold a state-wide Purple Heart recognition ceremony on Aug. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park at 11000 Crain Highway, Newburg. The event will hold a ceremony honoring Purple Heart recipients, as well as museum tours and resources for veterans in the community. For more information, visit purpleheartevent.com
Meal site vaccinations continue
Charles County Public Schools will continue free vaccinations at meal sites for children ages 12 and older from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be conducted Aug 2. at Mt. Hope Elementary School, Aug. 3 at Dr. Thomas Higdon Elementary School, Aug. 4 at Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School and Aug. 5 at Lackey High School. Parents are encouraged to visit https://charlescountycovid.org/vaccine-registration/ for more information and to register.
Number Sense workshop
Charles County Public Schools will hold a Number Sense workshop for children ages 3 to 5 years old as the finale of their Workshop Wednesdays Summer Virtual Learning program on Aug. 4. Children will have an opportunity to participate in games working on subitizing and counting in one of two sessions at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
School board seeks ethics panel member
Charles County Public Schools in seeking applications from residents for an opening on the Board of Education Ethics Panel. Panel members review ethics violations and other matters required to ethics regulations. Interested parties are asked to send a letter of interest and resume to Chairperson Latina Wilson, Charles County Board of Education, Ethics Panel, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD, 20646; or by email at boardmail@ccboe.com.