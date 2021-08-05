Sheriff’s department applies for JAG grant
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to apply for funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.
The county is eligible for $46,626 in funding to support a wide range of programs. Citizens who wish to comment or review the application are asked to contact Karlee Adams, grant coordinator, at 301-609-3279 by Aug. 31.
Health department vaccination sites ongoing
Charles County Department of Health is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for appointment and walk-up patients for all residents ages 18 and older. Shots will be given Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Waldorf Jaycees, and Friday, Aug. 13 at New Life Church in La Plata from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Residents who wish to register for an appointment should visit the Charles County Health Department website at https://charlescountyhealth.org/.
Last week for COVID-19 shots at meal sites
Charles County Public Schools is entering the last week of it’s free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at curbside meal site hours. Shots will be given Aug. 9 Somers Middle School, Aug. 10 at J.P Ryon and J.C. Parks Elementary Schools, Aug. 11 and Mt. Hope Nanjemoy Elementary, and Dr. Mudd Elementary School, and Aug. 12 at Higdon Elementary and Lackey High School. Parents with more questions are asked to visit charlescountycovid.org/vaccine-registration.