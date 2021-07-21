Bowling to attend broadband town hall
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) will attend a meeting on updates on the Nanjemoy/Cobb Neck Broadband Buildout Project on Wednesday, July 28, at 7 p.m. at the Newburg Fire Department on 12245 Rock Point Road, Newburg. Residents will hear from members of the Charles County Board of Commissioners and representatives from ThinkBig Networks, LLC on the project. Signups for easement packages will also be available for residents who wish to participate.
Free vaccine clinics at county meal sites
Charles County Public Schools announced free vaccination clinics during curbside meal site hours at various schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shots include doses of the Pfizer vaccine or children as well as adults. Vaccination will take place July 26 at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, July 27 at Henry E. Lackey High School, July 28 at Milton M. Somers Middle School and July 29 at both J.C. Parks and J.P. Ryon Elementary Schools. Parents are encouraged to visit https://charlescountycovid.org/vaccine-registration/ for more information or to register.
Foundational Reading Workshop
Charles County Public Schools is hosting a virtual foundational reading workshop as a part of their Workshop Wednesdays program. Two sessions will be available at either 9:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. and feature activities and games for children ages 3-to-5 years old. Parents are encouraged to register for one of the 40 minute sessions at www.ccboe.com/images/departments/Prek/Workshop_Wednesdays.pdf