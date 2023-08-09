A task force designated to discuss school bus operator contracts and wages met last week to hear from other agencies across the state to hear how school systems deal with bus contracts.
The task force, combining state and local officials, school bus operators, school officials and representatives of the Charles County School Bus Drivers Association, met Aug. 3 at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration building in an effort to forge a path forward on how to manage bus operator contracts.
“Our charge is to offer recommendations and findings,” Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles) said during the meeting.
Ed Cassidy, director of transportation for Calvert County Public Schools, and Bryan Johnson, supervisor of transportation for Washington County Public Schools, appeared virtually to discuss how their counties deal with bus transportation.
Johnson said Washington County uses a hybrid model between private and county owned buses, similar to the Charles public school system.
About 171 routes are run during the school year with the majority of those routes run by contractors on 6-year contracts.
Each contract has an option for six one-year renewals for a max total of 12 years on a contract.
Bus owners are paid for their services in a number of ways, including a per vehicle allotment for costs of the vehicle and an admin and operations fee, which is designed to cover overhead for the contractors.
“The admin fee is meant to cover overhead and general expenses that the contractor is expected to cover,” Johnson said.
Drivers are paid an hourly rate with cost of living increases provided to both county and contracted drivers.
Earl Beattie, a Charles bus driver and representative of ATU Local 689, which represents the bus driver union in Charles, asked if the Washington public school system contributed to driver retirements.
Johnson said they did but did not provide specifics.
Calvert County Public Schools on the other hand runs a system completely dependent on independently owned and operated vehicles.
According to Cassidy, 22 independent contractors run 204 buses in the county.
About 157 of those buses run on a daily basis during the school year.
Contractors are paid in two installments for costs related to their buses, and drivers have multiple wage scales depending on how long a driver has been operating.
Drivers are also paid on an 8-hour workday, an increase over 5.25 hours.
Those wage scales were developed as enhancements after the bus sickout that took place in October 2021.
County bus operators are funded in two installments given during the year and have monthly meetings with the county contractor association as a part of the school system’s budget process.
When asked if Calvert County would get involved with owning buses directly, Cassidy said that the county did an external study in the past on moving to a hybrid model and decided against it.
The conversations are a part of a mandate from Senate Bill 491, which called for a task force to study how bus operator contracts are performed and deliver recommendations to the Maryland General Assembly by September.
The task force is the latest in a two-year battle between Charles County bus drivers, contractors and the school system on how to best move forward with developing county bus contracts.
Dissatisfaction with pay led to drivers and attendants staging a sickout in Charles County on Oct. 24, 2021, ten days after Calvert County drivers staged their own sickout.
Drivers and attendants decided to unionize and have since been successful in bringing about half the lots in Charles County into the union.
Additional meetings for the task force, which started in July to hash out topics of conversation, are scheduled for Aug. 14 and 22.