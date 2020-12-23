The Charles County charitable trust has distributed a fourth round of CARES Act emergency relief grants to nonprofit organizations that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In all, 20 nonprofits received a total of $300,000 in aid. To qualify for a grant, each organization had to have a mission of providing direct human services and was required to document the impact the pandemic has had on its budget.
As the loss of basic needs, food, housing and jobs began to skyrocket in the county, many assistance agencies faced sudden increased costs. At the same time, the nonprofits found themselves with unexpected loss of income due to fundraising events being canceled.
LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. was a recipient, as the foundation provides crucial supplies, food, case management and wellness checks for homeless people in Charles County. Executive Director Sandy Washington said that the funding was a lifeline for many organizations to continue to provide food, shelter and whatever the needs were for community residents.
“If we had not had county support, I am not sure if we are able to survive,” Washington said. “Everyone is impacted when we have people homeless or about to be evicted, that affects all of us.”
Washington said many nonprofit organizations are still awaiting state funds that have not been disbursed yet. She said it is a good return on the dollar when the government decides to invest in nonprofits and help further their missions during difficult times.
“These are different things than we have ever had to do before,” Washington said. “There are changes we have had to make and more things we are trying to do to make a difference for families.”
A total of $920,000 in four rounds of emergency relief has been disbursed to county nonprofits this year. The charitable trust assumed responsibility of determining grant awards and tracking results through an agreement with the county commissioners. The emergency relief programs were made possible through the federal CARES Act, however there has been no update yet on continuing the initiative for 2021.
Faith Temple Baptist Church in La Plata received funds to purchase groceries for distribution to families through the church’s food pantry. The Rev. Kevin Simmons said this is the second time the church received a grant, which has helped further their mission as donations are down due to social distancing regulations.
“The grant came at a great time for us to help the community,” Simmons said. “I hope they prioritize us and give us more funds so we can do more things to help.”
Simmons said the church plans on setting up a computer lounge in January for school students who have trouble accessing internet or the proper equipment.
The annual nonprofit grant awards program, alongside but separate the emergency programs, holds funds voted on by commissioners while the trust steps in with a competitive application process. The trust determines grant awards based on publicly announced criteria and following through with monitoring and evaluation.
A total of $859,800 was allocated for fiscal 2021, ending on June 30, 2021. Grants under the annual system go toward the ongoing program and operational needs of the recipient organizations.
The county’s growing nonprofit sector encompasses a broad range of charitable organizations with missions ranging from health and human services on through arts, culture, animal protection, conservation, environmental protection, youth development and senior citizen services.
