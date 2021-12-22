Two Charles County high schools and one middle school ended their run up to winter break with virtual learning due to a surge of COVID-19 cases.
St. Charles High School and Westlake High School, both in Waldorf, transitioned to virtual learning from Monday to Wednesday this week, according to a press release from Charles County Public Schools, before break kicked in for all students on Thursday, Dec. 23.
According to the release, local school officials closed both schools after consultation with the health department after a spike in COVID-19 cases were detected in both facilities.
“Recent COVID-19 data supports a precautionary closure of both St. Charles and Westlake high schools to students at this time to prevent any possible future spread of COVID-19,” the district said in the release.
About 50 cases of COVID-19 were detected in each school since Dec. 6.
Contact tracing connected some cases at the schools, but there was no determination if the connections were a result of a community spread of cases.
Efforts to contact trace were still underway, and Charles County Public Schools asked community members to report any positive cases to their schools, according to the Dec. 18 release.
Athletic events and other after-school activities at St. Charles and Westlake earlier this week and over the rest of winter break were also postponed.
As of reporting, Charles County Public Schools has not made changes to the winter break schedule, which began Dec. 23 and runs through Jan. 3, 2022.
In addition to Westlake and St. Charles, one group of middle schoolers also transitioned to virtual learning for the final week before break.
Milton Somers Middle School first announced its eighth graders would participate in virtual learning due to a spike in cases.
According to a letter sent home to parents obtained by Southern Maryland News, 29 COVID-19 positive cases had been recorded since Dec. 6 at the middle school, with several cases connected to exposure at the school.
On Monday afternoon, the middle school extended virtual learning to all grades for the remainder of this week. In a letter sent home to parents by Sandra Taylor, a significant increase in COVID-19 positive cases led to the closure.
The Maryland State Board of Education released a statement earlier on Monday stressing a layered approach to containing the spread of COVID-19 in an effort to keep students in classrooms.
While the statement affirmed districts could temporarily transition some schools to virtual learning, the board stressed districts should “immediately and aggressively” work to return students to the classroom.
“Across the state, we must keep schools open for in-person instruction to ensure excellent educational opportunities and strong outcomes for all students,” Maryland Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said in the release.
“Our objective is to keep children and staff safe in in-person classroom environments, because we know that out of school virtual learning is simply not as effective for many students,” Clarence C. Crawford, state board president, said.
The board echoed health department statements that vaccinations are critically important to keeping schools safe. Currently, all students ages 5 and above are eligible to receive a vaccine.
The school closures in Charles come as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has spiked cases in the nation.
Charles County has not had an update on reported cases since Dec. 3 due to an ongoing server issue at the Maryland Department of Health caused by a recent cyberattack. The attack forced a postponement in a public hearing to reintroduce a mask mandate for private businesses to Jan. 12, 2022.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews