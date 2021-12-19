Two Charles County high schools and one middle school will transition to virtual learning this week due to rising COVID-19 cases in both institutions.
St. Charles High School and Westlake High School, both in Waldorf, will be closed for in-person instruction Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 20-22, the district announced in a press release late Saturday night.
Milton M. Somers Middle School originally moved its eighth graders online due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Monday afternoon, the school extended virtual learning to all grades for the remainder of the week.
In a letter sent home to parents by Sandra Taylor, a significant increase in COVID-19 positive cases led to the closure.
All other institutions will remain open for in-person instruction until the start of winter break on Thursday, Dec. 24.
According to the release, Charles County Public Schools closed both schools after consultation with the health department after a spike in COVID-19 cases were detected in both facilities.
“Recent COVID-19 data supports a precautionary closure of both St. Charles and Westlake high schools to students at this time to prevent any possible future spread of COVID-19,” the district said in the release.
About 50 cases of COVID-19 were detected in each school since Dec. 6.
Contact tracing connected some cases at the schools, but there was no determination if the connections were a result of a community spread of cases.
Efforts to contact trace are underway, and Charles County Public Schools has asked community members to report any positive cases to their schools.
Athletic events and other after school activities at St. Charles and Westlake during the next week and winter break have been postponed.
Curbside meals for breakfast and lunch will be provided for students at both schools from Monday to Wednesday.
Students will have to show their student identification number through ParentVue/StudentVue to receive a meal.
Charles County Public Schools also stated that any student who catches a shuttle to North Point or Robert D. Stethem Educational Center from St. Charles or Westlake will continue.
As of reporting, Charles County Public Schools has not made changes to the winter break schedule, which is slated to begin Thursday and run through Jan. 3, 2022.
The school closures come as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has spiked cases in the nation.
Charles County has not had an update on reported cases since Dec. 3 due to an ongoing server issue at the Maryland Department of Health caused by a recent cyberattack. The attack forced a postponement in a public hearing to reintroduce a mask mandate for private businesses to Jan. 12, 2022.
All Charles County Public Schools remain under a mandatory mask mandate due to a directive from the Maryland State Board of Education.