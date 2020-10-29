Charles' Coates discusses diversity, equity at town hall

Charles Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) last week held a virtual town hall meeting with other elected officials where diversity, equity and inclusion were brought up as the beginning discussion of challenges and changes that need to be made within the community.
Coates was joined Oct. 22 by Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles), Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles), Dyotha Sweat, president of the NAACP Charles County Branch, the Rev. Michael Rogalski of LifePoint Church in Waldorf and Charmaine Brown, the county’s chief equity officer. The conversation was moderated by Renee Nash of WHUR-FM.
Coates said the community is at a very important time in its history, as decades of growth have brought diversity and changes within the county. Coates said she hopes conversations like the town hall meeting could help begin closing the gaps in an effort to bring equity and inclusion.
Coates identified the topic of race as “the elephant in the room,” acknowledging that it should be discussed even if it makes certain people uncomfortable. “We have to start having these conversations about where we need to be and how we can bring this community together,” Coates said.
Brown continued on the topic by saying that race continues to be a determinant of outcomes between Black and white people, with Charles County being no exception. Brown said that statistics show all humans are almost entirely alike and that race is a manmade social construct that is dictating the current outcomes of society.
“Privilege and advantage are two different things, all white people are not privileged, but all are advantaged,” Brown said. “It takes a willingness to recognize where you are coming from and how you need to do more to open up to different perspectives.”
Brown said in her new role she would look to expand diversity and inclusion within county government, making sure that the government meets equity for everyone, giving them the tools to survive, thrive and be successful.
Davis spent her time discussing how even though communities have made progress, people are still fighting for the right of everyone to have equitable, humane policing.
She said statistics show disparities in housing, education and policing hit Black and brown people harder. Davis said through her discussions with colleagues she got the idea that not even Black people want to talk about the issues they face, especially now that they have heightened amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Maybe we do ourselves a disservice by not talking about it; we need to have these discussions and talk about how we can solve the issues and challenges,” Davis said. “We are at a great time in our history to reimagine policing, we have to imagine it with more community involvement.”
Davis said she is entertaining a bill in the Maryland General Assembly that would require all counties in the state to have a citizen review board for their law enforcement officers. Davis advocated for the removal of resource officers from schools, saying that the public should protect their children from police and disallow police from interrogating a child without a parent or lawyer present for representation.
Sweat said the NAACP serves as the liaison between people who do and don’t support police officers, in order to form common ground. Sweat said last month the NAACP voted not to advocate the removal of police officers in the school system, committing to not having the officers be strictly disciplinarians for children.
“We want our children to be safe, but we do not want to introduce our children to the penal system at such a young age,” Sweat said. “We have advocated for police oversight and we are still advocating for it. We will try to be big voices in the room.”
Sweat said the community needs to make sure that people are overseeing the agencies in the county and make sure the agencies are governing over everyone. She encouraged the public to vote, addressing all the options for voting, as well as giving advice for braving longer lines when voting.
“This election is crucial at the end of the day, we need to level the playing field,” Sweat said. “We want to be the advocate for the disenfranchised and for people who feel their voice is not heard or does not matter.”
Patterson continued by advocating for the disenfranchised within the school system who may not have the resources to function in a virtual environment. She said that as legislators and public servants, they need to make sure all areas of the community are given equity and the challenges children face in a virtual learning system must be addressed.
“I am just going to encourage the audience to think about the children impacted by the pandemic,” Pattersons said. “If you see a child who is unable to get online, we don’t want to have any child left behind. ... We know it is not a fail-proof system but we are making sure the gap is not widened.”
