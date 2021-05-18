By a 5-0 vote, the Charles County commissioners approved another $1 million for the public school system during their May 18 morning session.
That brought the total increase in the county's portion for schools in fiscal 2022 to $200.6 million, or nearly $5 million more than fiscal 2021's $195.7 million. The school system asked for $11 million more than the current fiscal year.
The commissioners could not earmark what the extra $1 million is used for, but they would like it used for a 1-percent cost-of-living adjustment for teachers.
County administrator Mark Belton noted that the school board has already approved a step increase for teachers and was looking for additional funds for the COLA. Belton added that the county's budget includes a step increase for its employees and a 1.4% COLA.
Ultimately, the commissioners approved a recommendation from Chief of Budget Jacob Dyer on how to come up with $1 million for educators. They nixed options to come up with $2 million that Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) had requested.
One of the six items in Dyer's list was raising the annual stormwater fee that residents pay annually on their property taxes by another $6. The current fee is $92, and it was slated to rise to $109. It will now go to $115 a year, a $23 increase. That item accounts for $300,000.
Another item reduces the contingency fund in the budget by $43,000, effectively taking it from $80,400 to $37,400.
The commissioners rejected an option to raise the property tax rate by 1 cent. That move would've resulted in $2.1 million. They also rejected using their reserve fund balance.
"Our strongest recommendation is not to break your fund balance policy," Belton said, noting bond agencies would frown on it. He added that the school board has no policy regarding spending its unassigned fund balance.
Belton suggested the school board look for savings within its budget, specifically its unassigned fund balance that, as of June 30, 2020, totaled $27.9 million.
"Your fund balance is really their fund balance," he said to commissioners.
"Our fund balance is more unpredictable than theirs," Director of Fiscal Services Jenifer Elin said, comparing the county to the school system.
Looking at the 2023 fiscal year, Elin said that when considering additions for body cameras for sheriff's deputies, state-mandated Kirwan funding, a teachers' incentive grant and additional employee compensation, "We're looking at being out of balance almost $4 million."
During discussion prior to the vote, Elin said the extra $1 million "goes directly to their appropriations," that is, school "maintenance of effort" funding required by the state. County officials noted they already provide more than the state's maintenance of effort standard.
With the additional funds, the county's fiscal 2022 budget totals $450.3 million. County spokeswoman Donna Fuqua noted that the $1 million includes $207,000 in "increased indirect cost revenues" and transferred expenditures of $793,000 from other areas.
Commissioner Gilbert O. "B.J." Bowling III (D) made the motion to approve the extra funding, which was seconded by Bobby Rucci (D).
The commissioners also approved tax rates for fiscal 2022, which are the same as the current fiscal year.
FY22 budget approved
During the May 18 afternoon session, the commissioners unanimously approved a general fund budget of $450.3 million.
Some of the fees that will increase include a rise in the landfill tipping fee from $78 to $81 per ton and an increase in the annual recycling fee from $124 to $130. Indian Head and La Plata residents will see a recycling fee increase from $19 to $20.
Sewer and water fees will rise 4.2% on the average quarterly bill.
New positions
Some of the new 24.7 positions included in the budget are six new assistant state's attorneys; four sheriff's office employees, including two school resource officers, a systems administrator and a mental health liaison; a criminal justice coordinator; a zoning administrator; assistant park ranger; workman's compensation specialist; budget analyst; accounts payable manager and a business development specialist.
COVID-19 update
Also during the afternoon session, the county's health officer, Dr. Dianna Abney, told the commissioners she has no problem going along with Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) order on May 14 that rescinded most mask requirements.
Abney noted that the county only had four new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
She recommended that those are are unvaccinated continue to wear a mask when at a public place indoors or outdoors when they can't social distance 6 feet.
County Attorney Wes Adams noted that churches and funeral homes can set their own mask policies, per the governor's order, as can businesses.
The commissioners took no action that would supersede Hogan's order.