Charles County’s latest attempt to approve a charter form of government is officially underway after the county commissioners approved the nine members of a newly established charter board.

“I love the fact that the county is moving in a different direction and I’m so glad we have a diverse group of people willing to serve Charles County by being on the charter board,” Commissioner Vice President Ralph E. Patterson II (D) told Southern Maryland News.


