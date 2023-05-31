Charles County’s latest attempt to approve a charter form of government is officially underway after the county commissioners approved the nine members of a newly established charter board.
“I love the fact that the county is moving in a different direction and I’m so glad we have a diverse group of people willing to serve Charles County by being on the charter board,” Commissioner Vice President Ralph E. Patterson II (D) told Southern Maryland News.
Commissioners voted May 24 to approve nine members along with three alternates for the board that will meet at least once a month starting on June 1.
The selection process comes about two months after commissioners voted 3-2 to convene a board to draft a county charter that would be voted on by Charles residents during the 2024 general election.
“I just think it’s a tremendous opportunity for the public to actually weigh in on what type of government they’d like to see,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) told Southern Maryland News in March.
In addition to their once a month meeting, the board is obligated to hold no less than four public meetings, one for each commissioner district, to allow residents an opportunity to give their opinions on the potential sweeping change to county government.
Cheryl Botts and Sarah Hammett from District 1, Marjorie Chiles and Mary Stokely from District 2, Ramonda Davis and Christopher Harrington from District 3 and Eileen Lynch-Britt from District 4 were all approved unanimously by commissioners.
Gregory Waring, a District 4 resident and former candidate for county commissioner District 3, and Dottery Butler-Washington, a current member of the Charles school board approved as an at-large member, were both confirmed on 3-2 votes.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) and Patterson all voted yes while Commissioners Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) and Amanda Stewart (D) all voted no, mirroring the vote two months ago to create the committee.
Stewart said she voted no on the two appointments to avoid having individuals with political connections be a part of the charter board.
“Our boards and commissions should not be swayed by political people,” Stewart said, adding that there were "no personal feelings" involved in her decision.
When asked by Southern Maryland News, Bowling stated that individuals without past experience in government should have had an opportunity to serve on the charter board.
“I felt like we should have taken a stance of finding more individuals that wanted to get involved. ... There was a lot of people that hadn’t been involved in government before that should have had an opportunity to serve,” Bowling said.
Butler-Washington defended being on the charter board and told Southern Maryland News that the school board and the charter board are different entities.
“I’m in this capacity as a citizen,” she said.
Butler-Washington is not the only school board member to serve on another county board or commission, as Jamila Smith, District 2 school board member, also serves on the police accountability board.
Butler-Washington said school board members can serve on other boards as long as the board in question doesn’t directly address matters of education.
William Smith, Michael White and James Crawford were unanimously approved as alternate members.
The board will have up to a year to develop a draft charter and present the document to commissioners.
If approved, the charter would serve as the founding document of county government and outline all functions of the government body in the county.
The charter could also bring pronounced changes to the board of county commissioners, which would become a county council if approved.
The charter could either establish the county council as the executive heads of the county or concentrate executive powers in a new county executive role.
A vote on a county charter during next year's election would come a decade after a similar referendum was cast down by voters in 2014.