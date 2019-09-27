County commissioners unanimously approved last Tuesday its share of a budget transfer request in next year’s capital project allocation for the College of Southern Maryland’s Center for Health Sciences, which is projected to open in 2021 on the Hughesville Regional Campus, to help pay for multiple increased costs.
An official document reviewed and approved by commissioners during their Sept. 17 meeting noted that “original construction cost estimates” have risen by $1,415,000 due to “unexpected” matters. The college’s request specifies increased costs associated with electrical connections, permitting delays, competitive subcontractor bidding environment, a sidewalk, a 911 service road and a stormwater management pond.
According to college spokeswoman Karen Smith Hupp, the health sciences center is a capital project funded at 25% by the county and 75% by the state, paid out across two fiscal years. The county’s match is set at $354,000.
State officials, however, have not yet committed to paying their share.
“CSM submitted a request for additional funding to the Department of Budget and Management. Last week during our annual capital update,” Smith said in an email, “we justified our request and received feedback from the committee. They understood and supported our request and they thought it would receive priority allocation status in this year’s capital budget allocation.”
“They did not appropriate additional funds but would recommend funding our request in this year’s FY21’s capital allocation, [which] occurs next May,” Smith added.
Bill Varnon, a senior estimator for Scheibel Construction, wrote a letter on Aug. 2 explaining that the cost increases are because many subcontractors are too busy to take on more work which drives up profit margins; material escalations are higher than previously estimated; the county required scope additions; and a site review logjam which resulted in an overall project delay.
When it comes to inclusions, Varnon said they entailed a well and septic system, storm water pond, a sidewalk on Foster Lane in Hughesville as required by the county and SMECO related work.
A separate letter of intent sent to the Maryland Higher Education Commission stated that “the county is also providing $1,000,000 towards well and septic, and $3,000 for administrative costs related to this project,” totaling more than $9.2 million in county contributions.
The state’s share of funds to construct and equip the facility will be drafted in a resolution and petition.
Both will be submitted with the annual capital budget request on or before June 1, 2020.
