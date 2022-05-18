Charles County commissioners approved a fiscal 2023 budget which increases funding for schools, allows for funding more emergency technicians and sets up a pretrial services program in the circuit court. Income and property tax rates will remain the same next year, although some people will pay more as property assessments rise.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the $494.4 million budget on Tuesday morning.
“Approving the budget provides an opportunity for the county to distinguish what our priorities are and I believe we have reflected the will of our constituents,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said during the meeting.
As a part of the budget, which takes effect July 1, Charles County Board of Education received a $12 million increase in funding to $212.6 million from the county. The school system’s budget, including state funding, stands at approximately $438.3 million.
The increased county dollars fully fund the school system for the next year and will help support costs incurred to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s new education reform plan.
“This is the first time I’ve heard of fully funding [the local school board] in a long long time,” Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) said.
About $16 million in county other education funding will go to the College of Southern Maryland, additional library services and other educational programs.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a $7.13 million funding boost to approximately $108 million to fund 10 new station clerk positions, hire new forensic science technicians as well as other priorities.
County government spending increased $7 million to $78.3 million to provide for new diversity, equity and inclusion positions, 10 new emergency medical technicians and new positions within the department of public works.
The budget maintains property tax rates and income tax rates from the previous year.
That means the real property tax rate is maintained at $1.141 per $100 assessed value while the income tax rate remains at 3.03%. As property assessments rise, however, many residents will pay more taxes than the current year.
Tuesday’s budget vote also finalized additions to the budget made by commissioners to shift funding to provide for additional services and programs.
That included funding for a 24/7 Wi-Fi enabled library kiosk at the Nanjemoy Community Center, continued funding for the Commissioner Cares Scholarship program for College of Southern Maryland and a feasibility study to examine adding a bike trail between Cobb Island and Swan Point.
Commissioners also funded two part-time bailiffs at Charles County Circuit Court and extra funding for the court’s self-help legal clinic using $107,000 from the pre-trial services budget.
While the budget for pre-trial services was reduced to $355,000, the program is slated to begin operating this October.
Capital budget passes
Commissioners also approved a five-year capital improvements budget totaling $842.8 million.
A total $457.73 million is apportioned for government projects that include construction of two new schools, continuing work on the third phase of the expansion of Western Parkway and planning for a new community center.
Other projects include a stormwater infrastructure program in Waldorf and funds to support safety improvements along Billingsley and Turkey Hill roads.
Enterprise fund projects make up the remaining $385.1 million for infrastructure improvements to water and sewer infrastructure as well as watershed protection activities and other services over the next five years.
