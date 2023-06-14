Isaiah Daniels, 12, of Waldorf, had the opportunity to shadow Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) during Tuesday’s Charles County commissioners’ meeting. Daniels reached out to Collins beforehand about the opportunity as he wants to become a lawyer someday. The young boy told Southern Maryland News his ultimate goal is to become chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Back in March, Charles County commissioners launched a trial program for a bimonthly public comment session added to their regularly scheduled open meetings.
On Tuesday morning, Deborah Hall, acting county administrator, led a discussion on modifications to the public comment session that could take the place at quarterly town hall sessions going forward.
“For me, I love to hear what the public has to say. And whenever you can get honest feedback from the community that just helps us as elected officials to do a better job,” Commissioner Vice President Ralph E. Patterson II (D) told Southern Maryland News.
Currently, public comment periods are held twice a month on meeting days that already have regular public hearings later in the day.
Signups work in a similar fashion to normal public hearings, were residents register in advance with the clerk’s office to speak virtually or in-person.
Residents can also sign up the day of the meeting if they wish to speak in person and written comments can be sent in if someone is unable to appear in person.
Current rules limit no more than 10 speakers at each meeting with a three-minute time limit on comments.
Since the start of the trial period, a pair of changes have already been made.
At the suggestion of Patterson, the commissioners’ comments portion of the meeting was moved to after public comment to give an opportunity for commissioners to respond to topics brought up by the public.
Public comment times were also alternated between morning, afternoon and evening sessions to give more opportunities for residents to show up for comment.
On Tuesday, Hall brought up additional recommendations for consideration by commissioners to improve the process, which the commissioners approved by consensus.
“The last time we had public comments, there were a couple of items that occurred that we want to kind of clean up,” Hall said.
A total of six recommendations were brought to the commissioners, including rules that participants cannot give up their time to another speaker or request a different speaking position.
Other additions include public comments will be posted to the agenda, consistent with policies in the public hearing process, and representatives from the citizen response office will be on hand to track issues that could be agenda items in the future.
Also, a specific time allowance would be drawn up rather than a set number of speakers going forward.
Commissioners also agreed to have a “sergeant at arms” that would keep order during the meeting.
Carol DeSoto, clerk to the board of county commissioners, would be in charge of ensuring the rules were properly followed.
With public comments to the commissioners now more frequent, the session could formally replace the quarterly town hall meetings held at the government building.
Hall recommended ending the meetings should the public comment period move forward to ease the strain on county staff and the “duplicative” nature of the meetings.
For example, commissioners were scheduled to have a public comment hearing on June 27 followed by a town hall on June 28.
“I’m asking you one or the other, please, in respect to our staff,” Hall said.
Commissioners agreed to cancel both the June 28 and Sept. 27 quarterly town halls and asked for public feedback through the end of September on whether to continue offering the bimonthly public comment periods or move back to quarterly town halls.
Commissioners will formally adopt a permanent path forward in November.