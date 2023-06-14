A special guest

Isaiah Daniels, 12, of Waldorf, had the opportunity to shadow Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) during Tuesday’s Charles County commissioners’ meeting. Daniels reached out to Collins beforehand about the opportunity as he wants to become a lawyer someday. The young boy told Southern Maryland News his ultimate goal is to become chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

 STAFF PHOTOs BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

Back in March, Charles County commissioners launched a trial program for a bimonthly public comment session added to their regularly scheduled open meetings.

On Tuesday morning, Deborah Hall, acting county administrator, led a discussion on modifications to the public comment session that could take the place at quarterly town hall sessions going forward.


  

