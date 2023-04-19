Where your dollar goes

This graphic by the Charles County Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services shows how every budget dollar is divided for each county division.

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

The annual budget review in Charles County hit what many would view as the main event on Tuesday, as the county commissioners were briefed on the outlook of the general fund for fiscal 2024.

Jenifer Ellin, director of fiscal and administrative services, led commissioners through a review of the budget proposal, which would rise by $30 million compared to last year to $525 million.


