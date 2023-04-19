The annual budget review in Charles County hit what many would view as the main event on Tuesday, as the county commissioners were briefed on the outlook of the general fund for fiscal 2024.
Jenifer Ellin, director of fiscal and administrative services, led commissioners through a review of the budget proposal, which would rise by $30 million compared to last year to $525 million.
“it’s the first time in the county’s history that the general operating budget exceeds half a billion dollars,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) told Southern Maryland News.
“The budget will provide resources for many of the areas of concern that have been raised by our residents,” he added.
The increased budget is buoyed by a $16 million increase in property tax revenue compared to the current year, up to $266.6 million, while income tax stayed stable at $169 million compared to this year.
While no tax rate increases are planned for the fiscal 2024 budget — a fact stressed by staff and commissioners, Chief of Budget Jacob Dyer stated the increase in property tax revenue was driven by development and an increase in assessed property value by the state.
Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson (D) said he was glad to see the budget could be funded without increasing the tax rate on residents.
“We want to be creative as far as looking at different revenue sources but the last, last, last thing is going to be tax increases,” Patterson said.
Education once again tops the list in budget allotment with $235 million proposed for next fiscal year.
About $218 million of that fund is slotted for the Charles County Board of Education, which accounts for a 2.9% increase compared to last year.
The proposed budget allotment by the county fully funds the school board and provides $10.5 million over the maintenance of effort, county staff said.
The full board of education budget of $480 million included $256 million in funds from the state as well as some federal funding.
Funding for the College of Southern Maryland tops out at $10.8 million and the Charles County Public Library receiving $5.3 million.
While the library budget is a slight dip compared to last year, the number reflects the expiration of $385,000 in one-time funding from the county’s fund balance.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office received $120.8 million for their fiscal 2024 allotment, a $12.8 million increase compared to last year and the largest year-over-year increase in the budget. The bump will provide for raises and four new positions, including two new sworn officers.
The budget also accounts for funding for the Body Worn Camera Program that was approved last fiscal year and moves from general county funding into the budgets of the sheriff’s office and the state’s attorney’s office.
According to Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D), a pilot program for the cameras is scheduled to start later this calendar year with full implementation scheduled for May 2024.
The county is also funding $3.3 million in new spending for emergency services, including 16 new emergency medical technicians and two emergency medical services supply technicians.
Those positions were well received by Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D), who stressed the importance of expanding first responder coverage to ensure the residents in the county could be served in times of emergency.
“We need to take care of the people who are already here and we need to be proactive about it,” he said.
Bowling and Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) also stressed their hopes that the positions could be filled by Charles public school students participating in the Fire/Emergency Medical Services programs in the school system.
The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office will see a 19.7% increase over its fiscal 2023 budget to $6.8 million, a $1.1 million increase and the second largest increase by percentage in the budget.
The increase includes additional funding to store camera footage as a part of the Body Warn Camera Program and six additional positions in the state’s attorney’s office.
Charles County Circuit Court’s $2.5 million budget for fiscal 2024 increased by $470,000 over this year and was the highest percentage change at 22%. The circuit court budget includes the full-year impact of a classification and compensation study in the courthouse that was performed during fiscal 2023 and salary increases incurred with that study.
The court also received funding for an increase on jury rates from $15 per day to $20 per day as mandated by a new state law passed during the 2022 General Assembly.
Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the budget at a public hearing scheduled for April 26. The meeting will begin with a presentation on the budget at 5 p.m. followed by the hearing at 6 p.m.
The April 26 public hearing will include an opportunity to comment on both the constant yield tax rate and the fiscal 2024 operating budget.
