With the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session complete, counties across the state are taking stock of what passed and what didn’t after a hectic 90-day session.
Charles County commissioners were briefed on the results of the session by Danielle Mitchell, associate county attorney, and Joseph Green, lobbyist from GS Proctor and Associates Inc.
One of the most impactful bills on a statewide level waiting for the governor’s signature is HB 556/SB 516. Sponsored by Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) and Del. Vanessa E. Atterbeary (D-Howard), the bill establishes the legal framework for the legal sale and possession of cannabis in Maryland.
The bill was carried on the Senate side by Sens. Brian J. Feldman (D-Montgomery) and Antonio Hayes (D-Baltimore city).
Beginning July 1, residents age 21 or older will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, up to 12 grams of concentrated cannabis and/or a cannabis product with no more than 750mg of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
Residents will also be able to grow and keep up to two cannabis plants starting July 1.
The bill also establishes a series of requirements on grow facilities and dispensaries, licensing and provisions for a disparity study to examine the equity of the licensing process.
The sweeping nature of the bill when it is signed into law could require a deeper dive by local leaders to understand just how the changes will effect counties going forward.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said that a future meeting between Charles legislative delegation members and county commissioners to discuss the ramifications of the bill was virtually a certainty.
“There’s a whole lot to unpack with that legislation,” Collins said during the meeting.
He theorized that a meeting would include representatives from different departments of Charles government to understand the impact of the law, including how dispensaries will function.
“It will have a lasting impact on many facets of overall governing operations,” Collins added.
Commissioners will also participate in a task force to discuss school bus operator contracts and wages after passage of SB 491.
According to the fiscal and policy note on the bill, the task force will study issues related to student transportation, driver wages and contracts in Charles County and research best practices in neighboring jurisdictions in preparation for possible legislation next year.
Findings are due to the Charles County delegation by Sept. 1.
Tough sledding for local bills in Annapolis
Local legislation faired poorly during the 2023 session, as only one of the county’s six proposed bills made it to the governor’s desk for signature.
SB 521/HB 947, which provides a tax credit for volunteer emergency responders making under $250,000 a year, was the lone bill to pass both chambers in Annapolis. However, the bill was amended in the House to lower the income limit from $250,000 to $150,000 to bring the tax break in line with others in the county.
The other five bills in the county package failed to make it to pass.
SB 373/HB 944 would have given Charles government greater control over the regulation of motorized minibikes in the county including authorizing the county to impound the vehicles if they were found in operation on county roads.
However, Green told commissioners that both it and a similar bill in Baltimore city failed to garner favor in Annapolis.
“It just didn’t have the support to move forward,” Green said.
SB 374/HB 948, which would have granted registration exceptions for golf carts and low speed vehicles in Cobb Island, also failed to get across the finish line.
According to Mitchell, the bill was held up for further review after the House version removed language about slow speed vehicles because the language was “not needed.” The bill stalled after the Senate failed to make the same changes.
A third straight year without passage of the bill frustrated Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D).
“When we move next year and this bill comes up again can this point [be made] to our delegates — ‘Hey, why did you remove [the language about low speed vehicles?].’" Bowling said. "And we look at our senators and say ‘OK this is why they did it,' can we get an agreement?”
SB 519, which would have articulated that unlicensed establishments could not serve alcohol regardless of whether they had live entertainment, made it through the Senate but did not advance out of the House before the end of the session.
SB 539/HB 1037, which would have allowed for an additional voting member for every 45,000 residents in the each county, and SB 20/HB 1033, which would have allowed notice on county bills to be posted on an official bulletin board in the building where commissioners normally meet or on a website ordinarily used by the commissioners to provide information to the public, both failed.
La Plata campus pool among bond winners
About $4 million in bonds were issued to organizations in Charles County after passage of HB 201.
The Charles County Courthouse and the College of Southern Maryland were top earners in the annual statewide bond issuance.
The courthouse received $1 million for improvements to the building, while the College of Southern Maryland received a $1 million bond to make needed repairs to the pool on the La Plata campus, which has been a sore spot for residents since it was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other sites receiving bonds included Magnolia Gardens ($500,000), the United States Bomb Technician Association in Indian Head ($250,000) the historic Waldorf School ($200,000) and the Indian Head Grocery initiative ($100,000).