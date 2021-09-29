Charles County commissioners decided on a package of eight legislative proposals to send to the county’s legislative delegation for consideration ahead of the 2022 Maryland General Assembly.
The choices were made during the afternoon session of Tuesday’s commissioner meeting, where the board winnowed an initial list of 32 proposals.
One of the legislative proposals to move forward was presented by David J. Martinez. It would allow the removal of an individual or corporate liquor license inactive for a period of time until a substitute licensee could be found.
The idea for the proposal was to aid rural communities that would lose access to those stores to buy some grocery products if those stores were to disappear.
But Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) did not support the legislation, citing an over saturation of liquor stores in the Waldorf area, and concerns that bad actors could take advantage of the new law.
“A lot of times they could just change the name on the paper but it’s still the same owner,” Stewart said during the meeting.
The proposal moved forward on a 4-1 vote.
Hunters in the county could also see more Sunday hunting allowed on private properties thanks to a proposal presented by Robert A Boarman of Newburg.
Under the legislative proposal, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources would be authorized to allow hunting on each Sunday of the bird and game mammal season in Charles. Boarman said in his written testimony that the measure would allow more opportunities for hunters in the county.
Currently, the Department of Natural Resources only allows hunting on nine of the 22-eligible Sundays during the hunting season.
Other measures include a proposal presenting by Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) that would allow a property tax credit for volunteer fire and EMS personnel.
Retired, auxiliary staff and surviving spouses would also be allowed to take advantage of the credit.
A proposal to allow private-public partnerships presented by Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II also received endorsement by the board.
The legislative proposals now move on to consideration by the Charles County delegation before the start of the Maryland General Assembly in January.
Help for seniors discussed
During the third quarter town hall session held on Tuesday evening, Diane P. Coon asked commissioners to provide help for independent seniors.
The group of seniors, who make between $43,000 and $120,000, were in danger of sliding into low-income status due to rising rents, Coon said.
“We would like to do everything we can to keep this group out of low-income government dependency,” Coon explained
The hope, she said, was that an agreement could be made between landlords and the commissioners on rents instead of a rent stabilization bill.
The concern for Coon was that developers would leave the area if the county went the route of rent stabilization.
An availability of independent senior living housing was also discussed.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) was in support, saying the county needed a measure in place to push those type of projects forward.
Stewart also said the commissioners would have to be mindful of pushback from some developers, who would rather take advantage of the market for high-rent properties.
Flex space property approved
An amendment brought by St. John Properties to allow “flex space” in business parks was approved in a unanimous vote by the County Commissioners.
Zoning text amendment 21-164 allows for mixed use properties of various sizes to be used for a multitude of uses.
Light manufacturing, research and development, office space and other businesses will be allowed together in the 14 business parks in the county.
The vote was held after a public hearing, though no comments were received during that period.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews