On Feb. 9, Charles County commissioners continued discussing a state legislative bill that would result in electing commissioners by district instead of at-large.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) introduced House Bill 655, which the Charles commissioners first publicly discussed earlier this month.
"Charles County is in a different place than St. Mary's County," Commissioners President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said. He noted that Charles is now a "majority minority" county because Black people make up more than 50% of the population.
Collins said he would like feedback from the county's citizens before the commission officially weighs in on the bill.
Collins said that, in principle, he supports what the St. Mary's NAACP is trying to do, but he doesn't like that other counties would be mandated to elect commissioners by district if the bill passes.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said she has "a huge issue" with the bill. "Delegate Crosby should make it for St. Mary's only," she said.
Stewart said she heard that Crosby may be pulling the bill.
Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" Bowling III (D) said he spoke with Crosby on Sunday. "He said he absolutely is not pulling it," Bowling said.
"He's standing alone on this," Bowling added, noting that Crosby in the lone Democrat among the St. Mary's legislative delegation.
"It's going to provide opportunity for a person of brown or black color to be elected down there," Bowling said, referring to Lexington Park.
Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) said there's "absolutely zero support" for the bill among St. Mary's and Calvert county commissioners.
Stewart said that none of Charles' legislators co-sponsored the bill.
Earlier in the discussion, Bowling said if the bill had been enacted for the last commissioners' election, it would not have changed the outcome but it would have made some races more competitive.
"I understand the challenge," Bowling said. "Sometimes you've got to step outside of the box."
Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell noted that another bill has been introduced that would result in six board of education members in Charles County; there are currently seven.
"It's going to be a heavy lift on our end to create six districts," Bowling said.
Mitchell said she would provide more information about that bill during the commissioners' next meeting on Feb. 23.
CO2 emissions limits?
She noted that Senate Bill 148, which would enact carbon dioxide emission limits for the state's five coal-powered electricity generation plants, had a hearing on Feb. 2.
At that hearing, Mitchell said that several organizations supported the bill, but Tom Clark, a representative of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' Local 26 union, opposed it. Clark's opposition was because he believes it would result in fewer jobs for electrical workers because it would shift jobs out of state or to other parts of the state, Mitchell said. In addition, she said Clark believes the bill would create a production deficit in regard to energy.
Mitchell said that the Service Employees International Union supports the bill because of climate change.