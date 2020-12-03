Charles County commissioners continued discussion on school allocation policy amendments, discussing feedback from the board of education and community presented by the department of planning and growth management.
The work session was presented by Jason Groth, deputy director, and planner Ben Yeckley, both with the department of planning and growth management. Goals of the policy include creating predictability in enrollment growth, encouraging a mix of commercial and residential uses in development and opportunity zones and promoting affordable and workforce housing.
"Growth areas are what benefit most greatly from this policy, it helps reduce pressure on rural areas," Groth said.
Promotion of mixed use development was part of the allocation process, with the demand for 1,823 affordable housing units by 2025 as part of the Charles County housing initiative project. Available housing falls short of the predicted needs for younger people, families, single parents and others with limited income.
Major amendments to the policy include a student yield factor applied directly to development projects for greater accuracy in estimated population growth, a sunset provision for projects on the school allocation waiting list and priority development project allocations apply to eligible projects in the priority funding area.
The group meeting between commissioners and board of education members established the geographic areas for priority development projects as too large, plus the allocation cap of 800 was too high and suggested lowered to 400. Concerns were also brought about from forward funding of capital and operating costs and student generation from sunset provision.
Yeckley said the application of the student yield factor will be used to determine an accurate number of students generated from each development project. He said the sunset provision for projects on the school waiting list would be 25% per year for four years after the sixth anniversary of initial approval for current projects and 50% years six and seven for future projects.
The planning commission recommended commissioners to consider the sunset requirement to say two of three schools must have capacity under 110% state rated capacity, consider development projects that have a valid development rights & responsibilities agreement as funding mechanism and to develop an official affordable housing policy.
"Staff would suggest commissioners remember goals for what this policy was to accomplish," Groth said. "Consider testimony, data and facts and think about what is reasonable for both sides of the fence."
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said that the county has usually relied on residential growth to pay bills, different from developmental plans in counties such as St. Mary's and Calvert. Stewart said she was in support of lowering the priority development projects cap to 400, due to schools in the developmental area of the county being overcrowded.
"We should talk about changing schools first instead of changing policies that would impact the schools," Stewart said.
Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) said that she hoped in the near future the conversation would continue. Coates said her interest is on the western side of the county and would like to explore some of the recommendations and concerns would be with forward funding additional projects.
"We do have quite a bit of schools underpopulated, the department of planning and growth management would need to address this," Coates said.
Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" Bowling III (D) said he wanted to look at the impact of policies not just currently but also 10 years into the future and the impact they would have. Bowling said he wants the county to move with forward funding, plus to later discuss the towns of Indian Head and La Plata and how both can approve their own seat allocations as municipalities.
"What got portrayed to me was not the amount of school seats but the quality of education," Bowling said. "We want to keep the schools as high quality as we can, we have to encompass more bills as we provide more services to our community members."
The board provided consensus to review the suggestions and return for a follow up work session on amendments to the policy at the next meeting on Dec. 8.