Charles County employees will have to wait a little bit longer to see if a vaccine or testing mandate will be enacted by the commissioners.
During Tuesday’s commissioner meeting, Mark Belton, county administrator, presented data requested by the commissioners after last week’s meeting on COVID-19 in the workforce.
The data was requested due to ongoing discussions about a potential mandate that county employees be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing in response to federal regulations requiring businesses with over 100 employees to vaccinate staff and test those that are unable or unwilling to vaccinate weekly.
According to the data, 67 county employees since the pandemic began have tested positive, which averaged out to about 6% of the total workforce.
Belton also said that a vaccine mandate would not effect the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, which would need to consult its union on any mandate of COVID-19 vaccines.
The presentation also noted that vaccine mandates can be divisive, even with a weekly testing mandate.
Commissioner Thomasina O. Cotes (D) said she would entertain a survey to gauge what percentage of the staff were vaccinated before moving forward with a mandate.
“I’d hate to try to mitigate a problem if we’re not having a problem,” Coates said during the meeting.
Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" O. Bowling III (D) was also supportive, and backed a plan to offer a day of administrative leave for those wanting to get the shot.
“I think that would be a good idea just to encourage people to get the vaccine and be healthy and safe,” Bowling remarked.
The discussion ended without a motion to advance any plans for a vaccine mandate to a later date.
Telework grant applications open
Small businesses looking to expand telework and online sales operations have until Oct. 15 to sign up for a county grant providing up to $5,000 for online infrastructure upgrades.
Details of the grant were presented by Lucretia Freeman-Buster, chief of business development for the Department of Economic Development.
The funds for the project came from a state program to help small businesses create or expand online sales infrastructure or expand teleworking equipment for employees.
County businesses with less than 20 employees established prior to March 9, 2020, are eligible to apply for funding.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15, with funds disbursed to eligible businesses on Dec. 1
Conservation part of commissioner environmental objectives
The Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management presented plans on how to to retain and enhance forest cover in the region as apart of the commissioner’s goals on protecting the environment of Charles County.
Deborah Carpenter, director of the department, said staff were in the process of mapping priority areas in the county for enhanced levels of forest retention.
A public hearing on which regions are slated for retention is planned for sometime in October, with a commissioner briefing planned in December.
Formal adoption of county's planning and growth department recommendations is planned for February.
The county also plans to create a Nanjemoy-Mattowoman Forest Rural Legacy area as a part of the state of Maryland’s Rural Legacy program.
The initiative provides funding to preserve large, contiguous tracts of land to enhance natural resource, forestry and environmental protection, according to the state Department of Natural Resources website.
A decision on the area is expected at the Oct. 19 meeting of the Rural Legacy Board.