Plans for a future public hearing on how the county will comply with a new state law detailing how counties deal with police misconduct continue to take shape.
The Charles commissioners discussed plans to hold a public hearing on Nov. 3 during Tuesday’s meeting that would allow the public to give their thoughts on the makeup of a new county police accountability review board.
“Unless we’re clear on what we anticipate from the hearing, there’s no telling what we’ll get out of it,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said.
The accountability board is one of the main tenants of Maryland House Bill 670, also known as the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021.
The legislation repealed the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights and required the establishment of police accountability review boards in all 24 of Maryland’s jurisdictions.
The board will be tasked with reviewing complaints of police misconduct, appoint members of a charging committee, which reviews law enforcement investigations of misconduct, and deal with other related matters.
The commissioners came to an agreement to focus the Nov. 3 meeting on qualifications for board members.
Danielle Mitchell, associate county attorney, said the new law allowed latitude from each county on how to establish who is qualified for the board.
“There’s not a ton of guidance given to us at the state level and that’s probably by design, that way each county can take their own approach and have some discretion in it,” Mitchell told commissioners.
Counties are required to have both a police accountability review board and a charging community by July 1 next year. Counties are also required to maintain a budget for both boards.
Telephone systems bill introduced
A bill aimed at making the county compliant with Maryland House Bill 1080, also known as Kari’s Law, was introduced during the county commissioner’s morning session on Tuesday.
Draft Bill 2021-09 would bring Charles County into compliance with Maryland state code in following Kari’s Law, which requires multiple-line telephone systems such as what’s used by hotels and other businesses to allow a user to dial 911 without pressing a number to call outside the system.
The law, which passed in 2015, was named after Kari Hunt, a Texas woman who was killed by her ex-husband in a motel room after calls by her daughter to 911 failed to connect because the hotel phone required first pressing 9 to call out to any number.
Enforcement of the law began in 2020, and according to Jason Groth, deputy director of Charles County Planning and Growth Management, funding from the state 911 Trust Fund requires implementation of Kari’s law.
A public hearing for the bill is scheduled to take place on Nov. 17 after a unanimous vote.
Veterinary office amendment set for public hearing
A zoning text amendment that would allow veterinarian offices and hospitals in central business zones is scheduled for a public hearing on Nov. 17 after an unanimous vote by the commissioners.
The amendment, requested by the Law Offices of Sue. A Greer, would permit veterinarian services in central business zones.
According to the justification letter filed by Greer, veterinarian care had evolved into full-scale health care for animals including diagnosing diseases, prescribing medication and even performing surgery.
The amendment would also bring an influx of high paying jobs to the county, Greer said in the letter.
