Dr. Dianna Abney, Charles County health officer, and Michelle Lilly, director of the department of emergency services, briefed the county commissioners on the current response to the coronavirus pandemic at a meeting Tuesday.
Lilly said that the county was showing a 2.83% and 2.84% positivity rate within the past two weeks, lower than the statewide positivity rate of 3.2%. The Maryland Department of Health reported 3,041 confirmed cases in the county on Tuesday with 99 deaths caused by COVID-19, as Lilly said there have been no deaths in the county related to the virus within the past three weeks.
Abney said that testing will continue at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. She said the health department will continue to do contact tracing for those who test positive for the virus.
“We would like to encourage people who test positive to be honest with where they have been and who they have been around,” Abney said. “The holidays for fall and winter are upon us, so we need to be as safe as possible, follow CDC guidelines and have safer activities during the holidays.”
Abney suggested residents participate in socially distanced Halloween celebrations and advised against traveling during the holidays, opting to spend more time at home with immediate family to prevent the spread of the virus. She said people should get their influenza vaccine, with a site available at Westlake High School starting Oct. 28.
Other health issues discussed
A bi-annual health update showed county mortality rates from 2015-2017 per 100,000 people, with 166.7 succumbing to heart disease, 154.5 to cancer and 27 to drug induced mortality. Adult obesity percentages were higher in the county than in the state, with 40.9% of county residents obese compared to 31% statewide.
Adult obesity in the county was calculated by the 2018 Maryland Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. High school obesity percentages, calculated by the 2018-2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, showed 14.6% of high school students were obese at the time.
The health department’s COVID-19 response has $14 million allocated through CARES Act revenue. $3 million each is going to personal protective equipment and small business grants in the county, while other funds are allocated to marketing, outreach, testing, staffing and education.
Eight small businesses to date have applied for grants with $1 million to $2 million anticipated in rewards. The industries include cleaning services, barber/beauty and healthcare. Thirty-two nonprofit grantees have received approximately $890,000 in the faith-based, education and human services industries.
Many nursing staff have been reassigned to pandemic duties, with many services taking place through the phone and virtually. Mobile integrated health and behavioral health services are being utilized through telehealth and by phone, with some socially distanced, in-person mobile integrated health visits taking place.
Behavioral health services have been provided to over 5,500 clients amid the pandemic, showing a decrease in barriers to care and a decreased no-show rate of 20%. Abney said that the health department and community may be able to continue the virtual appointments even after the pandemic has subsided.
Abney said the community health is in need of an assessment, led by University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, the health department and the Partnership for a Healthier Charles County. The assessment can take place with two methods, an online survey or in-person survey at a primary care physician, the local hospital, the health department or any other partner agency.
“It is important for citizens to fill out these surveys so we can figure out how we can help our county’s health over the next three years,” Abney said.
Twitter: @RyanSoMdNews