Charles commissioners hear election updates

At Tuesday’s Charles County commissioners meeting, board members heard an update on the board of elections’ process from Tracy Dickerson, elections director, and the board of supervisors on data related to the general election.
As of Tuesday, the board of elections had mailed out 43,230 ballots. Within Charles County, there are 119,522 active, registered voters.
As of Monday, the board of elections had received 4,433 ballots by mail and 14,178 from drop boxes. Six drop box locations have been established around the county for the election, located at Sacred Heart Church Friendship Hall in La Plata, the board of elections office in La Plata, St. Charles High School and Westlake High School in Waldorf, Lackey High School in Indian Head and the SMECO Hughesville Customer Service Center.
Applications for a mail-in ballot expired at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while all ballots must be post-marked by Nov. 3 or dropped in a drop box by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
Aside from mail-in and drop box, voters can also participate in early voting between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. The early voting centers are Sacred Heart Church Friendship Hall and St. Charles High School and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., including weekends.
Election Day voting centers include all previously listed drop box locations, aside from the board of elections office and the SMECO Hughesville Customer Service Center. In addition, voting centers will be established at McDonough High School in Pomfret, La Plata High School, North Point High School and Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf and Piccowaxen Middle School in Newburg.
The Election Day voting centers will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registered voters are allowed to vote at any voting center in the county during this year’s election.
Citizens concerned with election results are able to watch the virtual counting of the ballots on the board of elections website. The schedule for counting is also located on the website and there is no limit on attendance.
Dickerson said there are 24-hour security cameras on every ballot drop box locations to prevent voter fraud. She said the drop boxes have been emptied once a day aside from the board of elections office, which is emptied multiple times a day due to the high number of ballots received.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) expressed concerns relating to the volatile political climate citizens are living in. Collins discussed the possibility of having law enforcement involved at voting centers on election day.
“Because of the nature that has lead up to this election, it would be wise for us to plan for incidents at voting sites,” Collins said. “Our responsibility is to ensure safety for all of our citizens, we don’t want an incident to occur.”
Dickerson said she spoke with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office prior to the June 2 primary election, who did not provide any officer involvement on site. Dickerson said she would contact the sheriff’s office prior to Election Day, but that they have been on call for prior elections in case of any incidents.
“We recognize you have done an outstanding job through the years with very few incidents and we don’t anticipate there will be any change of that,” Collins said.
