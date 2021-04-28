Charles County health officials updated the commissioners about the COVID-19 virus during their April 27 meeting.
Dr. Dianna Abney, the county's health officer, noted that teens age 16 and 17 should go to the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf for the Pfizer vaccine. The governor announced earlier this week that is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with no appointment necessary.
Abney said the county currently has the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are not approved for use below age 18.
Abney said the county is changing the way residents make appointments for the vaccine. Starting Friday, May 1, at 5 p.m., residents can make appointments at charlescountyhealth.org. Preregistrations will be only used for those ages 65 and older.
As of April 27, the county had 184 deaths due to COVID-19, with another two probable deaths, she said.
Charles Regional Medical Center spokesman Bill Grimes said the hospital had its 100th death from the virus last week.
Free coronavirus testing is available at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place in La Plata. Starting Monday, May 3, Village Green Pavilion, 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head, will also have free testing.
A state testing van will be in the county for four days, beginning May 3, Abney said. It will begin in Indian Head and then move to La Plata and Waldorf.
County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said that some people have chosen to skip their second vaccine due to possible side effects associated with it, something health officials do not recommend.
Beginning next month, county officials will provide an update every two weeks instead of weekly, per direction from Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D).
The commissioners are only scheduled to meet twice a month in June and July and not at all in August.