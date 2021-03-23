On March 22, the Charles County commissioners heard a legislative update from Danielle Mitchell, associate county attorney.
Mitchell noted that March 21 was “crossover day” at the General Assembly, so any bill that didn’t pass at least the House or Senate by that date will not proceed during this session.
Several bills that Mitchell mentioned did cross over, including four highlighted below.
The commissioners voted 4-0 — with Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins (D) absent — to send a letter to Annapolis opposing Senate Bill 762, which would replace a local board of electrical examiners with state registration, effective in July.
The five-member local electrical board, which examines the qualifications and capabilities of those who are seeking to obtain a master or journeyman electrical license, unanimously opposed the bill, which passed the state Senate 45-0.
House Bill 414, which deals with Southern Maryland Rapid Transit, would earmark $5 million in the budget for the project over five years, contingent on matching funds from the federal government for a National Environmental Policy Act study, Mitchell said. In addition, the bill, which passed the House 98-37 with three Republicans voting yes, would require the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% from 2006 levels by 2030.
In regard to House Bill 655, which would change the way five counties in the state elect their commissioners, the Charles commissioners voted 3-1, with Collins absent and Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) dissenting, to send a letter supporting an amendment to the bill. The amendment would state that the bill does not affect Charles and Queen Anne’s counties, which are governed by home rule. The bill passed the House 95-39 with one Republican voting yes.
House Bill 1060, which would change the way school board members are elected in Charles County specifically, would result in four school board members being elected by commissioner district and three on an at-large basis. It passed the House 121-12.
Although the Charles commissioners recently supported HB 1060, which has been amended, Bowling noted that “it’s completely contradictory to what we just did” in asking that Charles commissioners’ elections remain entirely at-large.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews