Funding the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit system is once again at the top of Charles County's funding priority list for transportation projects.
The commissioners approved the annual funding request letter during their March 23 meeting.
Later in the day, Jason Groth, the county's deputy director of planning, said the request letter is "much the same as previous years, and nearly identical as last year."
The letter requests funding for Route 301 corridor improvements in Waldorf, pedestrian enhancements on Route 301 at Smallwood Drive and on Route 228 at Western Parkway, and planning and design for a streetscape on Route 625 in Hughesville.
Although replacing the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge is underway, the commissioners "strongly encourage" the state transportation authority to continue to seek federal or state funding for the inclusion of a separated shared-use path for bicycle and pedestrian travel over the bridge.
Numerous other planning project requests are included in the letter, including expanded operations of the VanGo transit service within the county’s urban area to increase the frequency of service on high capacity routes during the peak periods of the operating day.
An extension of Foster Lane to Route 231 is requested. According to the letter, the extension would provide significantly improved access to the College of Southern Maryland, which has planned growth for the newly established regional Hughesville campus.
Improvements to Route 231, which links Calvert and Charles counties, is on the list, along with pedestrian improvements on Charles Street (Route 6) in La Plata and streetscape improvements on Route 210 in Indian Head, among others.