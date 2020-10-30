Charles commissioners receive update on CARES Act spending

At Tuesday’s Charles County commissioners meeting, the board heard an update on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for both county government and the health department.
The health department CARES Act budget summary was presented by Dr. Dianna Abney, county health officer. A total of $14,243,544 has been allocated to the county for expenses via the act, with the health department spending almost $5.6 million so far.
The majority of the money, nearly $3.5 million, was spent on personal protective equipment for businesses, the community and nursing facilities, as well as reimbursements given to county emergency medical services. Abney said money has been spent on salaries to fund additional health department employees as well.
“This was an increase we find necessary, more staff for more contact tracing for more COVID-19 positive cases,” Abney said.
The health department has spent less than half of the $1.1 million allocated for advertising, marketing, communication and outreach, although Abney said spending in that regard would increase. And, $250,000 has been allocated for private schools and daycare centers for personal protective equipment and other supplies, but has not been used yet.
A total of $848,659 in grants has been supplied to local nonprofits. County officials encouraged local small businesses and nonprofits to keep applying for grants through the county to recoup any losses suffered by the pandemic.
Abney said $170,000 budgeted for nursing home visitation would help facilitate tents, heaters and other equipment so that residents could visit family members safely in the coming winter months.
For the county CARES Act funding, public health expenses were paid through the health department, however an estimated $600,000 is allocated to promoting social distancing in office redesigns including plexiglass barriers, bathroom improvements, portable crowd stations, directional markers and signs.
The revised estimate to enable telework capabilities and upgrade broadband within the county sat at $1,982,000, plus another $1 million for providing paid sick and paid medical and family leave to employees to enable compliance with pandemic precautions.
The CARES Act funding is expected to see $3,577,500 in expenses associated with the provision of economic support. And, $2.5 million in grants is expected to be disbursed to small businesses to reimburse costs of business interruption in the early days of the pandemic.
Currently $500,000 in unemployment insurance costs are estimated, however the amount will not be known until November depending on if the federal government reimburses such costs. A recently applied rent relief program through the county sits at $500,000 as well.
After the revisions, $1,883,672 of the budget remains unallocated. Jenifer Elin, director of fiscal and administrative services, said that the department will continue adjusting the budget in accordance with different requests, but the state advised not to get creative with the money.
“The CARES Act funding is to help stimulate the local economy,” Elin said. “Other jurisdictions have increased the small business grant amount and we have asked the department of economic development to look into that.”
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) said that if nearly $1.9 million was left unallocated, he would prefer not to give it back to the state. Bowling suggested using the money to support nonprofits, homeless population and fund food giveaways.
“If there are ways we can spend it [COVID-19] related, we should,” Bowling said.
County administrator Mark Belton said that the county could look into ways of spending the unallocated amount and what the CARES Act can and cannot be used for. Belton said small businesses are high on the list and adding more to part of the $50 million Gov. Larry Hogan (R) provided for restaurants in the state could be a possibility.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said Elin’s presentation is providing an opportunity to get feedback from the community on the unallocated amount ahead of the next commissioner’s meeting on Nov. 17. Collins said commissioners can think through the most appropriate ways to use the funding in the public’s interest.
“What I was hearing was the idea of possibly creating a surge in the local economy,” Collins said. “At the end of the day, when businesses are thriving, this will benefit nonprofits, this will provide opportunity.”
