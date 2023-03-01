The Charles County commissioners have reached consensus to send a letter to Annapolis reiterating their support for a $250,000 income limit on a tax credit for first responders.
Senate Bill 521, cross-filed as House Bill 947, would authorize Charles County to grant a tax credit for emergency responders or their surviving spouses.
However, there are conflicts between the Senate version, sponsored by Charles County senators, and the House version, sponsored by the Charles delegation as a whole, over who would be applicable for the credit.
According to a copy of both bills obtained by Southern Maryland News, the Senate bill contains a limit on the gross adjusted income for an emergency responder or their unmarried surviving spouse — they would qualify only if their income was $250,000 or less, which was in line with figures requested by the county commissioners.
However, the House version of the bill had an gross adjusted income limit of just $50,000, much lower than what the county was asking.
Danielle Mitchell, associate county attorney, told commissioners that a compromise had been reached between delegates and senators to provide a credit for first responders making under $150,000 a year.
The compromise did not sit well with Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D), who has been a proponent of the tax credit.
“For anybody that understands public safety and the cost of living in Charles County, ... $150,000 is not a sufficient cap on the income for a volunteer,” Bowling told Southern Maryland News.
Bowling wants the tax credit to recognize the work of the county’s firefighters and rescue squad volunteers. Firefighters in the county are still 100% volunteers, while some EMTs are paid, though many are still volunteers.
Bowling said during Tuesday’s meeting that the tax credit would help volunteer services in recruiting and avoid having to bring in paid personnel to bridge the gap, which Bowling told Southern Maryland News would cost the county about $8 million.
Mitchell told commissioners that lawmakers in Annapolis agreed on the change based in part on the county’s current senior tax credit, which states that older homeowners must have a a combined income of $50,000 or less, in addition to a combined net worth of under $200,000.
“The delegation determined that $250,000 was too high and that a more reasonable income cap was $150,000,” Mitchell said.
Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) supported sending the letter to delegates, but hoped that the situation would not lead to a loss of support for the bill from lawmakers in Annapolis.
“What I don’t want to happen is that we end up with nothing,” Coates said.
Compromise on the income was sought to ensure that both versions of the tax credit bill were aligned prior to passage.
The amendment to change the income for either bill can be brought during the second reading of the bill.
SB 521 was heard in the Senate Budget and Taxation committee on Feb. 22. A date to vote on passage out of committee has not yet been set.
HB 947 is scheduled to be heard in front of the House Ways and Means committee on March 7.
Coates appeal conversation rescheduled
A planned conversation about the county possibly paying legal costs for an appeal filed by Coates in the ongoing legal battle on whether she can weigh in on the job status of Mark Belton, county attorney, was postponed.
According to Maryland Case Search, attorneys for Coates filed an appeal on Feb. 3 after a temporary restraining order was granted preventing Coates from taking part on any conversation related to Belton’s job status on Jan. 24.
Bowling said during Tuesday’s meeting that the rescheduling was not an acknowledgment that the county would pay for any costs associated with the appeal, but that the issue was rescheduled on the advice of attorneys.
Commissioners declined further comment citing the ongoing legal matter.
The appeal of the order by former Prince Georges County Circuit Court Judge Leo Green Jr. has stalled the case that would decide whether a censured commissioner, long rumored to be Coates, was allowed to rule on Belton’s job status.
While no commissioner has publicly confirmed the identity of the censured commissioner, closed session minutes from June 9, 2020, heavily imply that Coates, who is Black, was the target of a censure due to alleged racial abuse and bullying directed toward Belton, who is white.
The appeal could potentially rack up more legal bills for the county, which has totaled about $500,000 already as of the end of January.
Commissioners unanimously approved a $350,000 budget transfer on Tuesday to help cover those bills.
None of the $500,000 in costs reflect any fees associated with Coates's appeal, according to county officials.
A date for when the appeal would be heard in court has not yet been determined.