The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future has presented a new challenge for local school boards and county legislators ever since its passage during last year’s Maryland General Assembly Session.
The new law is a major overhaul of how school systems operate, presenting a host of new funding mandates.
Charles school board members and county commissioners came together on Tuesday morning in a joint session to discuss just what those changes mean for the county.
“The county’s financial support of Charles County Public Schools is forecasted to increase exponentially under [Blueprint laws],” Commissioner Reuben B. Collins II (D) said.
Karen Acton, the school system's assistant superintendent of fiscal services, led commissioners and school board members in a presentation on the increased costs Blueprint presents.
The presentation centers around three policy areas: early childhood education, high quality and diverse teachers and leaders, and college and career ready pathways.
Full day prekindergarten students is set for a major expansion as the limit on income eligibility is expected to rise from 185% of the federal poverty level to 300% next school year.
That means full day prekindergarten would be available to 4-year-old students of parents with an income of $79,500 or less for a family of four, compared to the current limit of $49,025.
By school year 2025-2026, any 3-year-olds in that Tier I space will be eligible for classes.
“It remains to be seen how many students we will have enrolled in the future,” Acton said.
Currently, 963 students are enrolled in prekindergarten classes, and 403 are classified as Tier I students based on income.
Financial implications are some of the highest when it comes to increasing salaries for teachers.
According to Acton, $66 million is required over the next five years to raise the minimum starting teaching salary to $60,000.
Another $24 million is required to increase salaries by the Bluerprint-mandated 10% above negotiated schedule of salary increases by June 30, 2024.
Currently the system sits at an increase of 4.5%
High school students preparing for college will have access to a new dual-enrollment program due to a partnership with College of Southern Maryland.
Next school year, 150 seniors from four schools in the area will be eligible for the program at a cost of about $695,000 to the school systems.
Eventually the program will be expanded to juniors and seniors at all seven area high schools. An estimated 600 students will be eligible at a cost of $2.8 million per year.
Expanded needs means expanded costs, and the fiscal 2023 budget is feeling the pinch.
According to Acton, a $4.6 million funding shortfall was created by expanded Blueprint requirements, and state funding to help make ends meet may not be on the cards.
“Part of all of the funding formulas is a wealth component. So as the wealth in the county increases in comparison to other jurisdictions, state funding would go down and the county would have to pick up more,” Acton said.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) said he would like to see the state revisit that rule.
“If we’re having an influx of people move into our great county that need more services, then I would hope that the state would want to provide extra funding and be partners with us,” Bowling said.
The school board and county commissioners plan to meet twice a year to discuss funding implementations and future trends as well as implementation deadlines.