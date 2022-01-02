Charles County commissioners have rescheduled a public hearing to consider comment on emergency legislation to reintroduce a mask mandate for private businesses.
The commissioners decided on Wednesday, Dec. 29, to to move up a public hearing from Jan. 12 to Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 4:30 p.m., and shift the meeting from in-person to virtual.
If approved, the mask mandate would not apply to municipalities in the county, such as the towns of La Plata and Indian Head, which will be able to develop their own requirements for masking, according to the bill text.
If the measure were to pass, the bill would go into effect immediately on Jan 4.
Commissioners agreed in an unanimous vote during Wednesday's special meeting after receiving sobering new data on the spread of COVID-19 in the county by Dr. Dianna Abney, county health officer, who described the increases as “shocking.”
The county recorded 1,872 new cases in the past week, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 17,888
The county’s seven-day moving average of case rate per 100k and positivity rates also sky rocketed since Nov. 29.
Case rates per 100,000 rose from 8.58 on Nov. 29 to 13.21 on Dec. 3, and sky rocketed to 163.33 cases per 100,000 on Monday, Dec. 27, higher than the state average of 113 per 100,000.
Positivity rates also rose sharply, from just under 4% on Nov. 29 to nearly 26% on Dec. 27, higher than the state average of 17.6%.
The massive increase in cases has been blamed on the new, even more highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, which has become the dominant variant in the country, overtaking the delta Variant.
Another contributing factor to the spread of COVID-19 in the county are vaccination rates, which lag behind the state in all age groups.
Charles County Public Schools has also seen a concerning rise, with 1,077 of the 1974 cases in the schools recorded since Dec. 14.
The school system announced students would return from winter break with a week of virtual learning this week.
Bill Grimes, vice president of ancillary services and incident commander at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, said last week that wait times for the emergency room were as high as 8 hours. Grimes said that the reason for the increase in wait time was due to a large influx of individuals coming in for testing.
“A lot of people have come looking for testing,” Grimes said, who reiterated that the hospital was not setup to be a testing facility.
Staffing shortages brought on by hospital workers contracting COVID-19 and high number of patients could force the hospital move into to crisis standards of care, Grimes added.
Testing continues to be a major concern due to a lack of tests compared to an overwhelming amount of demand for tests.
A testing site at Regency Furniture Stadium was shut down on Dec. 29 due to a lack of tests.
Abney said last week the Charles County Department of Health was working with the state to acquire more tests.