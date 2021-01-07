The Charles County commissioners heard an update at the Jan. 5 meeting on the county’s housing authority and the programs put in place to improve housing availability for low-income residents.
The county’s housing choice voucher program successfully re-opened its application waiting list in July for the first time since 2012. The program will provide new housing opportunity to 300 individuals and families, and relaxed program deadlines and policy enforcement in response to hardships faced due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We did prioritize the list this time. We are trying to reach those most in need socially and economically,” said Rita Wood, chief of housing authority with the department of community services. “We took all those that met the criteria into a lottery system. Hopefully we can re-open the waiting list more frequently.”
Dina Barclay, director of the department of community services, said over $9 million for housing preservation in grants has been awarded. Barclay said the goal is to keep residents housed safely and securely in their own private homes.
One of the new programs initiated is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural housing preservation grant, assisting eligible low-income homeowners in rural areas of the county with essential home repairs. Wood said the home repairs address serious health and safety issues at the property, and the grants to homeowners do not have to be repaid.
“We can also help homeowners get funding for complete replacement,” Wood said. “It is a struggle for people to get a brand new home. It really is a great new program.”
Another special program provides low-interest or no-interest loans to homeowners who are in need of essential repairs or adaptations. Barclay said the primary objective for the funding is to enable low-to-moderate income residents with building financial stability and equity through homeownership.
The authority also plans to use funding to support principles of racial equity by offering all residents an opportunity to close the wealth gap. This will eliminate institutional and individual barriers to homeownership, and lay a foundation for building generational wealth.
“We want to close that gap and advance opportunity for people of color in the county by supporting them in these programs,” Barclay said. “We’ve been really aggressive in applying for these funds and seeking additional opportunities for community needs.”
The housing authority has multiple community development initiatives, including the Waldorf Senior and Recreation Center, Haven of Hope, an acquisition of a transitional home for LifeStyles of Maryland to support domestic violence survivors, and Angels Watch. A total of $750,000 in COVID-19 relief has been administered for the eviction prevention program.
A pending climate resiliency project is planned for this year, with an application being submitted on Jan. 22. The housing authority also completed final approval of a new housing choice voucher program that provides housing assistance to young adults who have aged out of the foster care system but are not yet financially independent for housing.
“This area of the country is very expensive to live in for someone who does not have financial support from their family,” Barclay said. “We want to have them stay in the community where they have access to supportive connections.”
