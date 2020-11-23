The Charles County commissioners were presented proposed changes to the public school seat allocation policy at their Nov. 17 meeting, stemming from a joint meeting with board of education members on Nov. 9.
Commissioners were presented the changes by Jason Groth, deputy director of the department of planning and growth management. Groth said county staff met with board of education members Jennifer Abell and Michael Lukas to summarize the board’s comments and concerns with the proposed policy.
Groth said the board of education supports the Waldorf Station Development and would prefer project school allocations for the short term, while postponing a decision on the overall seat allocation policy. Further requested was a collaborative group to be responsible for formulating a mutual decision on allocation policy.
The board of education submitted four areas that they would like commissioners to consider altering, beginning with the geographic area for priority development projects. Projects promoting affordable housing and with mixed use, commercial and residential, are claimed to be too large and would impact too many schools.
“They are proposing that would cause too widespread of an impact to the public school system and create some issue for them on a grander scale,” Groth said.
The second proposed alteration was lowering the “cap” of allocations for priority development projects from 800 to 400. The third is the board of education’s concerns of the number of students in the sunset provision, all conventional projects that at the end of six years would receive 50% of their allocation.
The final area of concern was requesting commissioners for forward funding school capacity projects and additional costs of operation, such as teachers, supporting staff and administration to support the school moving forward.
Groth said both commissioners and the board of education left the meeting focusing on limiting the applicable geographic area for priority development projects to opportunity zones for the nearest future, allowing the Waldorf Station project to proceed. Further discussion would be needed on the complete policy.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said she attended the meeting with the board of education and strongly suggested her colleagues to consider the items brought forth by Groth. Stewart said changing the scope from priority funding to opportunity zones and capping allocations from 800 to 400 were the most important measures.
“The opportunity zones would be more manageable for the long term for additional school seats in schools, I would like my colleagues to consider that,” Stewart said.
For forward funding from the county, Stewart said an analysis would have to be done of not just the entire body of Charles County Public Schools, but of each individual school.
She said schools in the southern end of the county do not face the same overcrowding issues that schools in the northern end of the county do.
Stewart said additional decisions on policy could further impact schools in La Plata, which Groth projected 5,000 to 10,000 additional planned houses in the town in the next 10 years. Commissioner’s President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the towns of La Plata and Indian Head have their own allocation processes, so commissioners needed to make decisions with the separate towns in mind.
“We need to be on same page with what we are doing with county so our planning is aligned with the municipalities in the future,” Collins said.
Public record for proposed policy changes closed on Nov. 20 and the commissioners’ work session to deliberate the findings is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 1. No changes to the policy were made on Nov. 17.
