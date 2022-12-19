Charles County is experiencing urbanization with a 14.6% population increase since 2010, according to USA Facts.
The population in the town of La Plata was 10,404 people, according to 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data. The town will reach 25,000 people by 2030, according to projections listed in the La Plata 2011 master development plan.
"I think that people are moving down to Charles County to get away from the traffic and busyness of the city," said La Plata Mayor Jeannine James. "This is a good place to come down and find that area that is suited for you and your family, whether it is rural or it is apartment complexes, but it gives you all of the amenities and charm without as much traffic."
One resident feels the growth is negatively affecting the county. "It kind of seems like areas such as Waldorf are kind of turning more into like D.C. with just how hard it is to navigate sometimes," said resident Rachel Marino. "I feel like people that have been living here for a long time are getting kind of the short end of the stick because everybody's backing up onto each other."
"We are working very hard to make sure that we do address the traffic problems and that we do address the infrastructure problems," James said.
Director for Charles County Economic Development Kelly Robertson-Slagle said informing residents of the process behind construction developments is critical.
"I try to, you know, encourage folks to understand that, yes, you're seeing new construction and all of that, but nine times out of 10 there is a road improvement that goes along with that to help address some of the congestion and traffic," said Robertson-Slagle.
Heavy traffic is a common problem on Route 301, a major highway running through the county into northeast Virginia. Route 301 remains an alternative route to Interstate 95, the main north-south highway on the east coast.
"If there is an accident on 95 anywhere in between Fredericksburg and northern Virginia, folks are going to use 301," said Robertson-Slagle. "They see the increase in traffic, and they think, 'oh my gosh, you know the population,' or 'we just have too much going on,' and they forget the fact that 301 remains an alternate to Interstate 95."
Despite the traffic concerns, population growth has brought more big businesses to the area.
"I look at population growth as a positive thing, especially when it comes to economic development," said Robertson-Slagle.
Businesses pick spots for new locations based on various factors, including average income, demographics and population growth.
"They are going to want to look at communities that are showing they're thriving and that are showing population growth because those are their future employers or employees," said Robertson-Slagle. "I can confidently say that Charles County is on the radar now."
The county's comprehensive planning process occurs every 10 years, following the U.S. Census. It is a process where residents are encouraged to get involved and voice their concerns regarding county growth and new developments in the area.
"What is the vision for the county moving forward? Where should the population growth or commercial growth be targeted? You know, where should it not be targeted?" said Robertson- Slagle. "All of that can take place during the full comprehensive plan update and process."
Charles County is starting the comprehensive planning process in the fall of 2023 with input from residents.