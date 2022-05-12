A former Charles County correctional officer has been indicted on three misdemeanor charges for allegedly improperly accessing an inmate’s cell phone.

NiJee Pierre McWillis was indicted on May 6 and charged with misconduct in office, unauthorized access to computers and related material and unauthorized copy/possession of a database.

“This correctional officer’s actions are contrary to the values of the professionalism of the agency,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Berry, through a spokesperson, declined to comment further when contacted by Southern Maryland News for more information about the alleged incident.

McWillis, a four-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was suspended in March after the agency was made aware of the allegations.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility conducted an internal investigation into the allegations.

The sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations division collaborated with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s office to charge McWillis.

McWillis was served a summons on May 10 and is expected to appear in court on June 3.

A charging document related to the case was not available on the Maryland Judiciary Record Search at the Charles courthouse.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews

