Two Charles County correctional officers have been reinstated following their suspension after their participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
"Based on the current review of the evidence known at this time, federal authorities have not indicated the officers broke any federal laws," Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in an email on Monday. "Therefore, they were reinstated."
He added that a federal investigation continues into the Jan. 6 events in Washington, D.C., surrounding the counting of the Electoral College votes for president and vice president. More than 300 people have been charged in relation to a breach of the Capitol building, according to reports.
“I recognize this is a matter of great concern to many people for many reasons, none of which is lost on this agency," Berry said, noting the case is still under review by the sheriff's office of professional responsibility and the employees could face violations of agency policies.
"While I support lawful and peaceful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly, I do not condone the violence we observed that day from some of the participants," Berry said.
When asked on Monday if the department was releasing the names of the two correctional officers, sheriff's spokeswoman Diane Richardson said no. "They were not involved with breaching the interior of the building nor damaging any property," she said in a text message.
A former Calvert County resident, Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot in the neck by a Capitol police officer and died as a result during the Jan. 6 event, according to reports. Babbitt was unarmed as a crowd attempted to forcefully breach the building. An initial determination by Justice Department officials determined that charges against the officer were unwarranted, according to the Wall Street Journal.