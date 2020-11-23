Charles County government is looking to create a new nonprofit entity to combat climate change.
The Charles commissioners at a Nov. 17 meeting were briefed by Mark Belton, county administrator, on a proposed bill for what he called a “resilience authority” board that would be focused on infrastructure projects to address climate change in the county.
The need for the resilience authority was brought about by the impacts of climate change happening now in communities across the state, including changes in temperatures, major rain and storm events, sea level rise and changes in precipitation patterns.
“Climate change impacts everyone in the country, but different areas and different ways,” Belton said. “We are having more severe flooding problems, these flooding problems are going to get worse as we have more frequent and more intense storms.”
Belton said the resilience authority would work in partnership with the Naval Service Facility, Indian Head, and the Maryland Commission on Climate Change. Belton said the goal is to mitigate current and future risks from climate change.
“It is an arrow in our quiver to help us in our efforts,” Belton said. The authority will operate as a separate nonprofit entity from the county government, but will have an independent board of directors appointed by county commissioners.
The authority cannot levy taxes, however it may charge and collect fees for its services. It may also exercise powers needed to finance, manage, acquire and support infrastructure projects for county management.
“It can have its own procurement regulations, so it can work more rapidly than the county can,” Belton said. “It will be plugged in to know the latest sources of revenue and efforts and keep us at the forefront of efforts.”
As a nonprofit, the resilience authority will be able to apply for certain federal and state grants that the county would not be eligible for. Belton said the advantages of the resilience authority would be taking on projects for municipalities such as La Plata and Indian Head, plus receiving county watershed protection and restoration fund dollars as an ongoing revenue source.
“We need to mitigate the effects of climate change, renewable energy projects help us get there,” Belton said.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said at some point the commissioners need to set a priority for pressing issues in the county. Stewart said residents are losing money and having property damage due to rising water from large storms.
“We have a responsibility to use every tool we can to protect residents,” Stewart said. “Every resident should have the opportunity to live in a dry residence.”
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) said something that will resonate with citizens would be the flooding issues and road issues, particularly in the southern end of the county. Bowling said citizens are being impacted by both their land and water resources, and the critical area is growing.
“Having all of this under one umbrella will provide us with tools to help make their quality of life better,” Bowling said.
The proposed bill stated that things communities depend upon, such as natural resources and ecosystems, energy, transportation, agriculture, cultural and historic resources, human health and economic growth, are all experiencing and will continue to experience effects of climate change. Communities in costal states make for nearly half the nation’s population and economic activity and the bill estimates that damage to property in those areas could reach $3.5 trillion by 2060.
The bill goes on to state that local governments would have to bear the cost to mitigate climate change impacts, so a resilience authority could work in partnership with the county to accelerate infrastructure financing. Belton said building capacity to deal with impacts of climate change is important, including mandating climate change competency to over 80 county employees’ jobs.
Currently, a public hearing is scheduled on the resilience authority on Dec. 8 and a work session and potential adoption on Dec. 15.
Twitter: @RyanSoMdNews