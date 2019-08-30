Maryland assessment scores for Charles County Public Schools show a sharp decline in Algebra I scores, but an increase in 10th grade English/language arts scores.
The state assessments are measured on a performance scale of 1 to 5, with 1 representing the lowest level of proficiency and 5 representing scores that exceed state expectations. Performance levels 4 and 5 are generally added together to determine the percentage of students who are meeting or exceeding expectations.
In Charles County, the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in 10th grade English/language arts in 2019 was 40.5%, and increase of almost 6 percentage points over last year's scores of 34.6%, according to data posted on the Maryland Report Card website. The 2019 scores are only slightly lower than scores in 2016 and 2017.
Algebra I scores, which had been holding steady, dropped considerably in 2019, however, from 34.8% proficiency in 2018 to 23.3% proficiency.
“Our teachers are focused on teaching the Maryland State Standards in an authentic and engaging way. We use the assessment data to continue to improve instruction and student performance,” Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill said in a news release following the state's reporting of the data. “While we continue to make progress in state assessments, we are not where we want to be.”
The release stated that Charles County Public Schools is looking for ways to improve math instruction by providing more access to certificated mathematics teachers and is piloting a virtual middle school math class.
In general, the Charles County scores mirror those statewide, which saw almost no change in 10th grade English/language arts scores, from 42.4% proficiency in 2018 to 42.6% proficiency in 2019, and a decrease in Algebra I scores from 31.2% proficiency in 2018 to 27.2% proficiency in 2019.
“The results show progress in English/language arts, especially at the elementary and middle school levels. The results also illustrate that we need to continue supporting learning for all Maryland students, especially in certain grade levels and subjects,” Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools, said in a news release following the release of the data. “This information will be used by educators in combination with class work, independently administered assessments, and other academic data to fuel and strengthen student outcomes. Analyzing assessment results and continuously monitoring students' performance is an important step towards improvement.”
Across the region, Charles County scores were lower than other Southern Maryland counties; Calvert County scored the highest, with 73.1% proficiency on the 10th grade English/language arts assessment and 50.9% proficiency on the Algebra I assessment in 2019. St. Mary's County followed, with 56.5% proficiency on the 10th grade English Language Arts assessment and 43.9% proficiency on the Algebra I assessment.
To the north, Prince George's County fared worse than Charles, with 25.5% proficiency on the 10th grade English/language arts assessment and only 9.7% proficiency on the Algebra I assessment.
The 2018-2019 school year is the final year that state assessments are based on the Partnership for Assessment in Readiness for College and Career, or PARCC. Beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, students will be assessed under the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program. The new assessments will focus on the same academic content standards in English/language arts and math as in previous years, but with new items developed by Maryland educators, according to the Maryland State Department of Education.
More information, including grade-by-grade data and individual school data can be found online at the Maryland Report Card website, at reportcard.msde.maryland.gov.