Charles County Charitable Trust funding cut

The Charles County Board of Commissioners approved a $75,000 decrease for the budget of the Charles County Charitable Trust’s operating funds — slashing one-third of the $225,000 annual operating budget provided by the board of commissioners.
Vivian Mills, executive director for the Charles County Charitable Trust, told the Maryland Independent she is “not sure” what the ultimate decision that led to the cut was based on.
“Not 100 percent sure what the motivation is for cutting our operating budget by one-third. That is a pretty draconian cut,” Mills said. “It will have a huge impact on the charitable trust.”
She told the Maryland Independent she believes an explanation from the board of commissioners is due to the trust and stakeholders.
“The county government owes us and our stakeholders a very clear explanation for what the purpose of this is,” Mills said. “We have, for five solid years, provided essential services to the nonprofit community. During that period of time, we have never been the recipient of any substantial complaints or criticisms.”
She explained — before the vote to cut funding — she met personally with the commissioners to talk about the situation and to “clarify what their thinking was,” before the decision. “I had set up a meeting [with the commissioners] ... It gave me a larger audience to be talking to and chatting with.”
She added it was towards the end of the meeting when she was told funding would be cut. At that point, she did not have any time to speak directly to the commissioners as the meeting was adjourned.
“The plan was to cut our operating budget by one-third. This came as a considerable surprise to me and to our board of directors,” Mills said on the meeting’s proceedings. “I didn’t have any time at the moment to follow up on that.”
Mills explained to the Maryland Independent that the ultimate goal of the county government is to “zero out” the trust’s operating funds in the coming years.
“We would have zero funds with which to operate,” Mills said if the next year of funding is cut. “It looks like the county in some way is determined to make sure we don’t exist any longer.”
She explained that of the $784,100 provided by taxpayers, most of that “comes in the door and then goes out to the community.”
“The huge part of that $784,100 is for the grant money that we distribute,” Mills said on the use of the funds. “We are carrying out an essential service for the community; by managing and running a non-profit grant program. It is puzzling to know what the reasons are.”
She noted additional expenses include salaries for employees, office supplies and rent. She said slashing one-third of the operating funds would inevitably be akin to “killing the organization.”
“What this means is that the charitable trust is forced to close down. We are forced to break a whole lot of commitments we already have in place,” Mills said about the future of the trust. “I think there is a lack of understanding.”
Mills said the employees receive no benefits — other than FICA and unemployment taxes — while working at the organization. “Unlike some organizations, we provide no benefits whatsoever. ... We have no other benefits. The only thing that we get is a salary. It goes to demonstrate how tight our budget is.”
She told the Maryland Independent another option is securing funding from other sources, but it is not the most feasible method for obtaining resources.
“The name of the game is, if you are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and you need to raise major money for operating funds don’t look to corporations or individual donors because the mindset is they are far more interested in giving to tangible projects and programs.”
She added it is possible to obtain funds from outside sources, but it usually takes a substantial amount of time and campaigning. “Although it is possible that operating funds can be brought in from outside sources, it is going to take time to have that happen ... to make the case and persuade them the organization deserves that kind of help. … I am not afraid of that kind of challenge.”
She added that distributing taxpayers’ money and monitoring how the monies are spent is a big responsibility, but the trust has been handling it properly for the last several years.
“The privilege of distributing taxpayer money of $784,100 for several years in a row is a very serious responsibility, and we do take that seriously. And so, it needs to be run professionally,” Mills said on the oversight the organization provides. “When it comes to the responsibility of distributing a substantial amount of money, it requires a real professional approach to it.”
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said during the county commissioners meeting on June 2 that cutting the funding is comparable to “turning their backs” on nonprofit organizations in the community.
“I challenge any of my colleagues to think that Charles County Government can run this process as well as Ms. Mills has,” Stewart said on the continuation of the trust. “We cannot. Everything should not be the government.”
She added that government is not always best suited at running organizations, and delegation is a necessity for an economy to run effectively. “I think folks will agree the government is not the best at running every single thing. ... This is a disgrace ... absolutely ridiculous.”
Stewart noted that the commissioners have “no problem” giving money to other organizations. “This is a disgrace, this is an absolute disgrace. There [are] other organizations in this county that you will bend over backwards to give money to,” she said to her fellow commissioners.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) said during the meeting that he values nonprofits, but there are concerns he has about the trust, such as “the amount of overhead and administrative costs that were associated with the trust. ... When you ask what are the concerns that lead me to my decision, that was.”
He added that rent and salaries are two of the other concerns he has about the trust’s funding and wants to find alternatives options for the trust to continue its operation.
“How much do other nonprofits in the county pay out in rent and salaries? Maybe some possible solutions can be we look at finding a county facility where you don’t have to pay rent,” Bowling said on possible alternatives the trust can operate under. “I don’t want to see you guys go away, but I also want to be responsible with the taxpayers’ money.”
Although he did vote for the funding to be cut, he said he recognized the “extraordinary work” that has been done over the past three months of the pandemic in aiding nonprofit organizations in the community.
“You do great work,” he said to Mills on her continued efforts. “I’d like to work with you. ... I can’t today vote to give it back right now.”
The trust has distributed $784,100 of taxpayer money to nonprofits in each of the last three years.
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD