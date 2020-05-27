Charles County Circuit Court candidate forum takes place virtually

Ahead of the June 2 primary election mail in ballots, a virtual candidate forum took place in Waldorf for Circuit Court Judge Patrick Devine and candidate Adrienne Davis. Makeba Gibbs, who is also challenging Devine for the seat, was not in attendance and was unable to attend virtually due to technical difficulties.
According to the Veterans Democratic Club of Charles County and Vicinity, a separate judge candidate’s forum will be held for Gibbs on Wednesday, May 27, from 8 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom and will be streamed on Facebook Live for the general public at www.facebook.com/vetdems/.
Derrick Terry, second vice president of the Veterans Democratic Club of Charles County and Vicinity, moderated and broadcasted the event on his Facebook page. The Western Democratic Club of Charles County was also a sponsor of the event.
Terry first asked the two candidates to what extent they have practiced in family law and civil litigation.
“I have practiced in all three of those areas,” Davis said. “I practiced in a county where there was a significant amount of crime. ... I did approximately 10 years in the office of law handling civil litigation and for family law. I have done custody cases representing children. I also represent parents accused of neglecting their children.”
In response to the same question, Devine said when he first came to Charles County, he tried almost any conceivable case you can in the criminal realm. “For the last 25 years, I have been a defense counsel.”
He said that the most notable case that displays his experience is the Jeffrey Allen murder case. “There was a dispute between the judge and I about felony murder instructions to the jury. My view was different from his. ... The Court of Appeals of Maryland said that I was correct on the law.”
He added that additionally — for the last 15 years — he has tried divorce custody and visitation cases.
Terry then asked the judge candidates, “In the area of hate crimes, what are some of the areas in balancing free speech rights against the need to control offensive activity?”
“Free speech is the cornerstone of any democracy. It is a constitutional issue,” Devine said. “It is a balancing test. You can’t direct insults toward another individual. ... Free speech protects minorities and it protects minority organizations.”
He added that as long as the speech is not “targeted towards any individual,” a person has the right to espouse their beliefs, and that free speech is fundamental to Americans.
When Davis was asked the same question, she said “with respect to the First Amendment, the Supreme Court has given the public a broad right to be able to state what they feel ... unless it proposes some sort of imminent danger.”
She said that when free speech becomes racial and violence stems from it, there are problems, and the newly adopted Richard Collins Bill — a hate crime bill in honor of Richard Collins — resolves those issue.
When asked about citizens access to adequate legal help, Davis said she does not think people have the level of access they ultimately need.
“I don’t think we have totally accomplished that,” Davis said. “We have the Public Defenders Office when it comes to criminal cases. ... But you still have to qualify.”
She added that the Pro Bono Resource Center and lawyer referral services are two resources that can help people get access to counsel in civil cases.
Devine, when asked the same question, said he does not believe everyone has the same legal access because it is an economic issue.
“If you are going to retain a lawyer and someone else doesn’t, the outcome is going to be substantially different,” Devine said. “The public defenders get involved in these cases and they shift that paradigm.”
Next, Terry asked Devine if the composition of juries is sufficient and reflects fairly the society at large — specifically in Charles County.
“Our county is roughly divided. ... Our jury pools generally reflect that,” Devine said. “There are some restrictions. We used to pull from voter rolls, now we pull from if you have a driver’s license.”
Terry asked Judge Devine if he or anyone he knows has been disciplined by the Maryland Bar Association and what the experience was like, if he had or knew someone who had.
“I have never been disciplined,” Devine said. “Over time, I have seen cases where people get sanctioned. Two cases which resulted in criminal conduct, ... their bar licenses were taken.”
Davis, when asked the same question, said she has never been disciplined, reported or ever came close to receiving sanctions. “I know people who have gone through the process. For me it is disappointing and somewhat disheartening. ... We always want to have the trust of the public.”
Terry then asked the candidates about who or what the major influences in their lives are.
“No doubt, my parents,” Davis said. “I had a father who was an extremely hard worker and showed me integrity. My mother was very dedicated to her responsibilities in the household and taught me discipline. ... I have been able to accomplish much of my success because of them.”
Devine mentioned his parents as well. “My dad was one of 10 children. He went to college on a football scholarship and then went to law school afterwards. My mom had put herself through school and law school at night while working in the daytime. Both of them had done things on their own to show you what focus, structure and hard work does.”
Terry inquired about what their two greatest strengths are, as well as what their weaknesses are.
“With regard to strength, I think I am hard working,” Devine said. “I get in early. I look through my case and I think that I have a good temperament.”
He said his weakness is assuming that “the lawyer or litigants understand the aspects of the law in which they are practicing.”
“That’s not always the case,” Devine said. “It is one of those things where certain changes in the law that are very well known ... I assume they know it and they often may not know it.”
Terry then asked Davis who her judicial role models are, and why.
“I have two,” Davis said. “His name is William D. Missouri. He had a very strong work ethic, he was thorough and he was very professional to everyone. The other person is Maureen Lamasney. ... She had a great temperament. Those two individuals stand out to me.”
Devine said his role model is Judge George W. Bowling. “Everyone had said he is a great judge, he is fair and he knows the law. When I first started trying cases in front of him, it was so obviously true. ... He was up on the law, he knew the law, but he was never overbearing.”
Terry then asked, if judges have an obligation to improve public understanding of the courts, and, if so, how should judges carry that obligation out.
“The answer is yes because the idea that our judiciary stands on respect is the degree to which people understand it,” Devine said. “If they leave that courtroom saying ‘I didn’t get the chance to say what I think the judge wanted to know’ ... then their perception of our judiciary and how it works doesn’t work.”
Davis said she thinks judges do have that obligation. “We do have an obligation as a judge. ... The court system had hired me to teach pro se litigants about the family law process ... I felt that was an excellent way to inform the public on how the family law process works.”
Terry followed by asking how the judge candidates deal with difficult people such as peers, lawyers and clients.
“As a judge, you have to deal with difficult clients,” Devine said. “You have to be patient ... You just don’t know what is going on. You also have to run your courtroom efficiently. You have got to have a certain amount of control of that courtroom at all times.”
Davis said she deals with difficult people by not taking anything personally. “I realize there are different types of people that would come before me. ... I would certainly maintain or let the person know there is a certain decorum that is expected in the court.”
He then asked what the judges would change within the judicial system.
“We are going to have a huge backup with these coronavirus continuation cases,” Devine said. “The one thing I think I would change is slotting in cases. Now everyone shows up at 9 o’clock and they may not get their case until noon. ... It is not as efficient as it could be. We may modify that.”
Davis said the Juvenile Mentoring Program and getting them “paired up with someone” is something she wants to change. “I see a good number of juveniles that come into our system. I think that establishing a Juvenile Mentoring Program in the business community and getting them paired up with someone particularly in the areas where they would like to have a vocation.”
She added that she wants to establish an adult drug court for lower level drug offenses. “Usually when a person has a drug problem there is also the mental health, there is also economics, they don’t have a job; ... I have a heart for the people.”
Devine closed by saying he knows the community and has been a part of the community for a long time. “I know the people in this community. ... I think that trial experience here — having had major felony cases and major domestic cases — I have learned to understand what a good outcome is. ... I have learned that my expectations as to what the job requires are essentially exactly what I thought they would be.”
Davis closed by explaining how she differs from the other candidates. “I have a master of public administration degree. ... I was an assistant budget director. ... I am a strong mediator.”
“I am also a law professor,” Davis said. “I have taught legal research and I have taught legal writing and I have written several opinions for judges.”
