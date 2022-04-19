Federal, state and county races are set in Charles County after the filing deadline for the July 19 primary election closed on April 15.
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) will have two democratic challengers in Kieth Washington and McKayla Wilkes during the primary on July 19. A third challenger, Elaine Belson, withdrew on March 29.
Republican voters will have seven choices during the July 19 primary as Toni Jarboe-Duley stepped into the race on the April 15 deadline, joining DuVal Cubero, Vanessa Marie Hoffman, Chris Palombi, Patrick Lucky Stevens, Tannis Villanova and Michael S. Lemon.
Current Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D) is set to run unopposed in this July’s primary after no other filings were registered by the April 15 deadline.
The Charles County Board of Education has two incumbent member running for its new-look board as David Hancock applied to run for a District 1 seat on March 7. Current board president Michael Lukas applied for the lone at-large board seat on April 14.
The board of education will seat two members from each district and one at-large bid after the Maryland General Assembly passed a law expanding the board’s makeup.
Latina Wilson, current school board vice chair, filed as the loan Democratic challenger to incumbent Commissioners President Reuben. B. Collins II (D).
Ian Herd, currently the school board’s student member, filed in the crowded District 1 county commissioner seat race on on Jan. 26.
U.S. Congress
Representative District 5
Democrats
Steny Hoyer*
Keith Washington
McKayla Wilkes
Elaine Belson (withdrew)
Republicans
DuVal Cubero
Vanessa Marie Hoffman
Toni Jarboe-Duley
Chris Palombi
Patrick Lucky Stevens
Tannis Villanova
Michael S. Lemon
State Senate
District 28
Arthur Carr Ellis*
Vontasha R. Simms
Republican
Michelle M. Talkington
District 27
Democrats
Michael A. Jackson*
Rou Etienne
Jason T. Fowler (withdrew)
Republican
Al Larsen
Kenneth B. Lee
Jesse Peed
State House
District 27A
Democrats
Susan Proctor*
Kevin M. Harris
District 28
Democrats
Debra Davis*
Edith Patterson*
C.T. Wilson*
Buddy Bowling Jr.
Edward Holland
Cornell T. Posey
Republican
James Ashburn
Marquita Bushrod
Tyrone R. Hall
Charles County
Commissioner president
Republican
Joe Crawford
Democrats
Reuben B. Collins II*
Latina “Tina” Wilson
Commissioner District 1
Republican
Paul Genevie
Democrats
Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling*
Richard E. Cook
Ian Herd
Matt Nolan Wills
Commissioner District 2
Democrats
Thomasina “Sina” Coates*
Ongisa McKenzie
Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan
Commissioner District 3
Democrats
Carlos Childs
Linda Dade
Amanda Stewart*
Letonya Smalls (withdrew)
Commissioner District 4
Republican
Stacey Lehn
Democrats
Ralph Patterson II
Bobby Rucci*
State’s attorney
Democrats
Anthony “Tony” Covington
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Republican
Henry Thompson
Democrats
Tonya Henderson
Joseph W. Mank
Robin C. Rutledge
Lisa E. Yates
Register of Wills
RepublicanB
Jim Crawford
Democrats
Loraine Davies Hennessy*
David Quintin Thomas
Judge of the Orphans’ Court
Darlene Breck*
Reginald Kearney*
Peter Murphy
Donta Varney
Russell Yates
Sheriff
Democrats
Troy Berry*
Derek L. Larsen
Board of education
At-large
Michael Lukas
Shawna Mayon Marks
Letonya Smalls
Bernadette Smith
Chino Walters
Andre Kinney (withdrew)
District 1
Zach Ball
Cindy Coulby
David Hancock
Calvin Eugene Montgomery Sr.
Samichie Thomas
District 2
Julie Brown
Jason I. Henry
Olivia D. Rollamas
Jamila Smith
Brenda Thomas
District 3
Dottery Butler-Washngton
Andre Kinney
Nicole M. Kreamer
Bob Poore
Deron Eldridge Tross
Richard Wallace
District 4
Andre R. Griggs Jr.
Yonelle Moore Lee
Linda Warren