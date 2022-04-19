Federal, state and county races are set in Charles County after the filing deadline for the July 19 primary election closed on April 15.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) will have two democratic challengers in Kieth Washington and McKayla Wilkes during the primary on July 19. A third challenger, Elaine Belson, withdrew on March 29.

Republican voters will have seven choices during the July 19 primary as Toni Jarboe-Duley stepped into the race on the April 15 deadline, joining DuVal Cubero, Vanessa Marie Hoffman, Chris Palombi, Patrick Lucky Stevens, Tannis Villanova and Michael S. Lemon.

Current Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D) is set to run unopposed in this July’s primary after no other filings were registered by the April 15 deadline.

The Charles County Board of Education has two incumbent member running for its new-look board as David Hancock applied to run for a District 1 seat on March 7. Current board president Michael Lukas applied for the lone at-large board seat on April 14.

The board of education will seat two members from each district and one at-large bid after the Maryland General Assembly passed a law expanding the board’s makeup.

Latina Wilson, current school board vice chair, filed as the loan Democratic challenger to incumbent Commissioners President Reuben. B. Collins II (D).

Ian Herd, currently the school board’s student member, filed in the crowded District 1 county commissioner seat race on on Jan. 26.

U.S. Congress

Representative District 5

Democrats

Steny Hoyer*

Keith Washington

McKayla Wilkes

Elaine Belson (withdrew)

Republicans

DuVal Cubero

Vanessa Marie Hoffman

Toni Jarboe-Duley

Chris Palombi

Patrick Lucky Stevens

Tannis Villanova

Michael S. Lemon

State Senate

District 28

Arthur Carr Ellis*

Vontasha R. Simms

Republican

Michelle M. Talkington

District 27

Democrats

Michael A. Jackson*

Rou Etienne

Jason T. Fowler (withdrew)

Republican

Al Larsen

Kenneth B. Lee

Jesse Peed

State House

District 27A

Democrats

Susan Proctor*

Kevin M. Harris

District 28

Democrats

Debra Davis*

Edith Patterson*

C.T. Wilson*

Buddy Bowling Jr.

Edward Holland

Cornell T. Posey

Republican

James Ashburn

Marquita Bushrod

Tyrone R. Hall

Charles County

Commissioner president

Republican

Joe Crawford

Democrats

Reuben B. Collins II*

Latina “Tina” Wilson

Commissioner District 1

Republican

Paul Genevie

Democrats

Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling*

Richard E. Cook

Ian Herd

Matt Nolan Wills

Commissioner District 2

Democrats

Thomasina “Sina” Coates*

Ongisa McKenzie

Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan

Commissioner District 3

Democrats

Carlos Childs

Linda Dade

Amanda Stewart*

Letonya Smalls (withdrew)

Commissioner District 4

Republican

Stacey Lehn

Democrats

Ralph Patterson II

Bobby Rucci*

State’s attorney

Democrats

Anthony “Tony” Covington

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republican

Henry Thompson

Democrats

Tonya Henderson

Joseph W. Mank

Robin C. Rutledge

Lisa E. Yates

Register of Wills

RepublicanB

Jim Crawford

Democrats

Loraine Davies Hennessy*

David Quintin Thomas

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Darlene Breck*

Reginald Kearney*

Peter Murphy

Donta Varney

Russell Yates

Sheriff

Democrats

Troy Berry*

Derek L. Larsen

Board of education

At-large

Michael Lukas

Shawna Mayon Marks

Letonya Smalls

Bernadette Smith

Chino Walters

Andre Kinney (withdrew)

District 1

Zach Ball

Cindy Coulby

David Hancock

Calvin Eugene Montgomery Sr.

Samichie Thomas

District 2

Julie Brown

Jason I. Henry

Olivia D. Rollamas

Jamila Smith

Brenda Thomas

District 3

Dottery Butler-Washngton

Andre Kinney

Nicole M. Kreamer

Bob Poore

Deron Eldridge Tross

Richard Wallace

District 4

Andre R. Griggs Jr.

Yonelle Moore Lee

Linda Warren

