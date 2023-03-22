Nearly a decade after Charles County residents struck down a referendum to create a charter government in the county, voters may have a second opportunity to decide in 2024.
County commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday evening to convene a charter board to create a draft county charter and present findings by June 2024.
“I just think it’s a tremendous opportunity for the public to actually weigh in on what type of government they’d like to see,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) told Southern Maryland News.
Collins was joined by Commissioners Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) and Ralph E. Patterson II (D) in voting for the charter board, while Commissioners Amanda Stewart (D) and Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) voted no.
The resolution was accepted with an amendment from Stewart that the charter board hold no less than four public meetings, one in each district, and a second amendment from Bowling that the board consist of two members from each district and one at-large member.
Once the charter is presented to the commissioners next year, the board would advertise it ahead of its potential inclusion on the 2024 general election ballot.
Danielle Mitchell, associate county attorney, presented commissioners with a look at the three types of governance for counties in Maryland and the process for drafting a charter.
The charter would effectively become the constitution of the county and lay out how the government would run — from the budget process to passing local laws, term limits for elected officials and other maters of governance.
A charter government would also have major changes for the board of county commissioners.
Under a charter, the board of county commissioners would become the county council and serve as the county’s legislative body, essentially meaning local state legislators (delegates and senators) would cede some of their power to the commissioners.
Depending on language in the charter, the county council would also lead the county in an executive role or executive powers would be given to a new county executive.
While a county executive is not required, past history shows that the future draft charter would likely include a county executive position.
According to the Maryland State Archives, 11 counties have a charter form of government (Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Dorchester, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Talbot, Wicomico and Frederick).
Of those counties, only Dorchester and Talbot counties are directly led by the county council as opposed to a county executive.
A failed 2014 referendum on a charter in Charles County would have established a county executive.
Collins told his fellow commissioners that a charter could create more government oversight.
“From my perspective it creates more checks and balances and creates a transparent opportunity for the citizens to actually establish a constitution, a local operating document for the government,” Collins said.
Stewart was not convinced, stating that any issues in the government were due to the people in charge and not the process of governance.
“The issues we are having is not because of the form of government,” Stewart said.
Stewart also had concerns over the costs of establishing a charter government with serious budget issues looming.
While Mitchell’s presentation did not list how much the change might cost, it did cite a report that stated the costs of county government depend more on the size of the county, rather than the form of government.
Bowling took major issue with the possibility of expanded powers granted to one person, citing provisions in the Prince George’s County charter that allow the county executive to sign contracts and chose the county administrator without needing input from the county council.
“If we’re going to do something like this we have to ask ourselves, how is this going to make the lives of the residents better?” Bowling said.
However, Patterson said during discussion that the people should have a choice in whether or not to move to the charter form of government.
While the charter resolution passed with two amendments, other amendments presented by Stewart and Bowling, including a blind draw of candidates and to have equal political party representation on the board, were defeated 3-2 with Patterson, Collins and Coates voting no against the amendments.
“I think this current majority has no room for listening to anyone with a different opinion, to be quite frank,” Bowling said. “They’re not being forthcoming with the implications of the charter.”
Collins said the county would have to be flexible in bringing the information to the public to get robust participation.
The dates for the public hearings will be released at a later date.