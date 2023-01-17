With nearly 60 residents signed up to speak and a nearly full Charles County commissioners' meeting room, a Jan. 11 public hearing for county bill 2022-14 — which would have prohibited firearms at county government buildings — threatened to be an all-night affair.
But, after just under an hour of testimony from 15 speakers, Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) and the rest of the commissioners had heard enough.
“I’m not trying to disrespect anyone in the room, but I don’t want to waste your time,” Bowling told citizens shortly before the bill was unanimously withdrawn from consideration.
The bill would have codified in county code that firearms and other weapons were prohibited in buildings owned or operated by Charles County government or the county commissioners regardless of whether the person had a state-issued wear and carry permit.
According to Danielle Mitchell, assistant county attorney, the bill was brought forward to make clear that firearms and other weapons were not allowed in county-owned buildings in response to the state of Maryland’s decision last year to relax guidelines on who could obtain a wear and carry permit.
“The bill has been narrowly tailored for employee and visitor safety in our buildings,” Mitchell said during Wednesday’s hearing.
However, the bill drew staunch criticism from firearm advocates and owners across the county after the original text established a buffer of 100 yards around all government buildings.
“With the proposed law, the 100-yard boundary around all government buildings will restrict law abiding citizens with a state issued wear and carry permit,” Richard Poole of La Plata said in a written comment submitted before the Jan. 11 meeting.
While the 100-yard buffer was removed when the bill was amended on Jan. 9, a provision that exempted county commissioners from the law roiled residents, who called the decision “elitist and hypocritical.”
“If this law is so good and necessary, why is it not good, not necessary, for the board members themselves?” Ryan Gas of Brandywine asked during his public comment.
“It’s hypocrisy and I can’t believe you would impose that. Rescind this ridiculous bill,” Daniel Creighton of Waldorf said in his comments.
The bill also drew the attention of state level gun advocacy groups such as 2A Maryland.
“Because bill 2022-14’s provisions specifically include persons with valid state issued permits to carry a firearm, it appears the legislation amounts to little more than a taxpayer-funded political statement by the Charles County commissioners on the recent Supreme Court decision in the [New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen] case,” John H. Josselyn, who represents 2A Maryland, told Southern Maryland News.
Additional amendments including clarification that the bill did not supersede current rules prohibiting firearms at schools as well as exempting non-uniformed law enforcement officers and retired law enforcement officers were also added by commissioners in the days leading up to the hearing.
However, those amendments did little to stem the barrage of criticism that led commissioners to move to at first table, then completely withdraw, the bill.
“In light of what we’ve already heard in the public comments that we’ve received in writing and now what we were given the state bill ... we just didn’t want to waste your time for two hours and nothing happens anyway,” Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) said.
The decision to withdraw the bill was met with near deafening applause from residents.
“The Second Amendment has nothing to do with the right to firearm ownership. It was written to protect us from an overbearing and tyrannical government, which is what this would have amounted too,” Edward Holt of La Plata told Southern Maryland News shortly after the meeting adjourned.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said he was surprised to see the measure withdrawn, but acknowledged that the provision exempting commissioners from restrictions would not be present if the bill were to make a return.
In Annapolis, Senate Bill 118 was introduced that would ban firearm possession on property controlled by either federal, state or local governments.
The bill was entered into the Senate Judicial Proceedings committee on Jan. 11, though a hearing date had not been announced.