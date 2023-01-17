With nearly 60 residents signed up to speak and a nearly full Charles County commissioners' meeting room, a Jan. 11 public hearing for county bill 2022-14 — which would have prohibited firearms at county government buildings — threatened to be an all-night affair.

But, after just under an hour of testimony from 15 speakers, Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) and the rest of the commissioners had heard enough.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews