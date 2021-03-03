Shut-ins, including the elderly or those with compromised immune systems, may be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the near future.
Dr. Dianna Abney, Charles County’s health officer, told the commissioners on Tuesday, March 2, that the county is hiring additional vaccinators and plans to have them on the street within a week or two.
“We’re collecting names and addresses and putting together a list so we can take [vaccines] out into the community,” she said.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said he appreciated Abney’s words, and noted that Washington, D.C., and Alexandria, Va., have implemented mobile COVID-19 units.
Also during her presentation, Abney said the county will be using North Point High School as a vaccination center this week and New Life Church by the last week of March. North Point will be indoors while New Life will be a drive-thru.
Abney said that the state’s regional mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium was to begin giving 250 shots during a soft opening on March 4, but would ramp up to 2,000 a day by March 11.
Abney said the county health department has developed a public-private partnership with Safeway to provide shots in its pharmacy. In addition, Abney said the county should start to begin receiving a small portion of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week. That vaccine only requires one shot, unlike the other two vaccines currently being used that require an initial shot plus a booster.
County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said 12% of white people, 15% of Hispanics and 20% of Black people are resistant to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. The reasons for this vary by race/ethnicity but include: safety/side effects; the speed of vaccine development; distrust of political and economic motives of government and corporations; and established and new conspiracy theories.
Harris said that county staff is working to overcome these objections and others.
Legislative update
During a legislative update, commissioners heard from Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell about pending state legislation and voted to send letters of disapproval about two bills.
The commissioners voted 4-1 against House Bill 655 sponsored by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) that would require five counties, including Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s, to elect their commissioners by plurality by district. Currently all five seats are elected on an at-large basis, although commissioners are required to live within their district.
Prior to the vote, Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) — who was the only one to vote against the motion — asked Mitchell which organizations support the bill. She noted that Common Cause, the Sierra Club, St. Mary’s County NAACP, Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality, Prince George County Young Democrats and the Democratic Central Committees of Calvert and St. Mary’s counties are in favor.
“It takes away our full autonomy as an established government,” Collins said. He added that Crosby didn’t reach out to the commissioners to get their feedback. “It’s like saying, ‘We don’t care,’” Collins added.
In regard to a school board election bill, Bowling made a motion that was seconded by Bobby Rucci (D) to not support House Bill 1060, which would change the way the Charles school board is elected. That vote passed 3-2 with Collins and Thomasina O. Coates (D) voting no.
Bowling accepted an amendment by Amanda Stewart (D) that said the bill is unfavorable as presented, but that the commissioners would work with the board of education to support amendments.
The bill requires that board members be elected individually from six districts and one at-large. The commissioners would have to create the six districts if the bill passes and is signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) or overridden by the legislature.
Appointments made
In other news, the commissioners unanimously appointed Maya Coleman to the planning commission and Damion Trasada to the board of appeals. Coleman replaces Richard Viohl, who resigned Dec. 31. Trasada replaces Marvin Blake, who resigned Oct. 27.
