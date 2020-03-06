Black History Month may have ended last Saturday but the Charles County NAACP wasted no time going out with a bang as the branch commemorated the 2020 Census with its annual trailblazers ceremony, held at Middleton Hall in Waldorf, highlighting the importance of empowering others to change the black narrative.
For the first time ever, the NAACP branch bestowed a lifetime membership to its youngest trailblazer, 7-year-old EmauniJ Manley, who raised several thousand dollars to help pay off school lunch debt throughout Southern Maryland. She recently started a new initiative called S.A.K.E., which stands for “So All Kids Eat.”
“It was exciting,” said the second-grader from Arthur Middleton Elementary School.
Manley received seven citation awards in total from the NAACP, congressional members, county commissioners and state delegates and senators. Her parents, Roz and Tony Manley, were overjoyed as they took several pictures and videos with their cellphones.
“It’s amazing. I had no idea about everything that was going on today,” Roz Manley told the Maryland Independent. “Thank you to everybody who gave my daughter recognition and awards. It just means a lot to me as a parent.”
“It’s an awesome feeling. I’m a proud father, especially seeing that she’s now a lifetime member of the [Charles County] NAACP,” Tony Manley said. “We came here today knowing that she would get an award. But the amount of love and everything that surrounded her, we couldn’t ask for anything better. We’re extremely proud and very thankful for what the NAACP did for her.”
Roz Manley added that her mom, who recently passed away in October, “would have been so proud” of EmauniJ and all that the family has accomplished.
“Emauni is in counseling every week, yet she’s still doing what she wants to do in the community to help change the world,” she said. “I know my mom is so proud right now so we’re just super, super excited.”
Older trailblazers who were also honored with citations on Saturday included alumni from La Plata High School’s Class of 1969, who sacrificed the in the fight for fair representation, having been barred from receiving their diplomas after protesting what they considered to be an injustice.
NAACP branch second vice president Joe Sampson moderated an impromptu discussion about the events that led up to the protest, the main reason being that the school did not allow black students to be part of certain programs such as majorettes. Those who protested — which were about two dozen students — were not allowed to receive diplomas at graduation.
Linda Thompson, an alumna whose father also participated in the protest 50 years ago, recalls receiving her diploma in the mail, four weeks after graduation. Thompson said it was “timely” for the trailblazers ceremony to take place during Black History Month.
“It really strengthened our bond and also instilled in me a willingness to confront discrimination wherever I see it,” Thompson said. “One thing we did was we actually fought against discrimination and stuck together. I did get my diploma but I know a few that didn’t.”
“We have a long way to go still,” Thompson said. “The school system has come a long way since we started integration. I just hope that it continues to move forward.”
Dyotha Sweat, the NAACP branch president, said what the Class of 1969 did was an extraordinary act of courage that is deserving of recognition. Their actions helped change the black narrative and ultimately how the local school system treats its students today.
Helping the Class of 1969 members receive their diplomas is only “the first leg of the fight,” Sweat said, as the CCNAACP continues to build partnerships and seek justice for all.
“This has been a wonderful occasion. I think for our youngest trailblazer, she heard a lot of why she’s able to do what she can do,” said Sweat. “She now has an opportunity to put a face with those opportunities.”
Roz Manley said listening to their stories of triumph was an inspiration not only to her, but for her kids as well.
“God, family and community — that’s our M.O. and we’re going to stand by it,” Tony Manley said. “The sky’s the limit for [EmauniJ] and so whatever her heart desires, she knows that she can get it.”
