Charles County NAACP youth hold rally Wednesday at courthouse

The Charles County NAACP Youth Council held a rally Wednesday evening, in order to allow youth to speak about the current state of affairs concerning police brutality.
Among those in attendance were Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) and La Plata Police Department Chief Carl Schinner. The event was organized by Desmond Rosier, a county high school student, and Wanda Woodland, Charles County branch NAACP youth adviser.
“I think the message was well heard,” Rosier said. “I think the youth expressed themselves very well, the community has a better understanding and they know it is time for a change.”
Rosier said that seeing the events that led to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta inspired him to take up action within his own county.
“It made me think that maybe if we start small, we can finish with a bigger outcome,” Rosier said. “I think that it’s time to focus on this issue, not focus on the past but focus on the future of how we can prevent it and work towards the future.”
Woodland said she is proud of Rosier and the youth for their vision, and that the only thing she had to do was make sure that vision was successful. She said the two worked since Monday morning to set the event up and she saw the public was very receptive of the message.
“They spoke from their hearts, to hear how they felt, it was simply inspirational and it gave you hope for the future,” Woodland said. “With youth like that I know we have a great future in store for us.”
Both Rosier and Woodland said it felt good to see local law enforcement supporting their message. Rosier said that both law enforcement and the community need to be united together for a change.
“It was important for the community to hear from our police chief and sheriff about exactly how they feel and what they need to do,” Woodland said. “They assured the community they understood, and they will make sure what happened with George Floyd and the rest will not happen here.”
At the event, Berry called Floyd’s death a “tragic situation” and said that as a 28-year police veteran, he does not condone anything he witnessed in the video. He said the event has impacted him on a number of levels and that he will be doing a number of things within the sheriff’s office to make sure a similar event does not take place in the county.
“I understand your pain, I understand your outrage, I understand why you are protesting and I hear your voice,” Berry said. “We will go about improving community relations and making sure we are able to embrace the wonderful diversity we have here in Charles County.”
Berry said he wants the community to use its outrage over the incident in a positive and constructive way. He said getting involved in mentoring youth and engaging in the political process will lead to the change the community wants to see. “At this moment in time, there is a movement that has taken place. Be the change you want to see in your community,” he said. “It’s the only way we are going to be successful.”
Woodland said those staying silent on the issues in this moment in time are part of the problem. She said she believes everyone felt enough is enough, and she thanks the community for coming out in unity to support changes in how African Americans are treated by police.
“For young people, I am so excited,” Woodland said. “2020 started pretty bad, but because of the Charles County youth, we will end 2020 with a bang of positivity, we are going to make things better.”
Rosier said that he wants to make the community more educated about racial injustice and that he would be working more with the NAACP in the future. He said that if people can get the youth involved, they can get everyone involved.
“I felt that if you can inspire and motivate one person, you can motivate the world and help make a difference one person at a time,” Rosier said.
