Charles County presents two options for school in fall

Charles County Public Schools presented two proposals to teachers, staff, families and community members for the upcoming 2020-21 school year; distance learning or a hybrid model of distance learning and in-school instruction during two virtual town hall meetings June 29.
The plans were developed by five work groups the school system created to take into account all factors related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Kimberly Hill said it’s important to have plans in place to welcome students back to school in a safe manner.
“Everyone wants to know, everyone is asking us, ‘What is school going to look like in the fall?’ The straight answer is, we’re not exactly sure yet,” Hill said. “The main, and most important guiding principle that we must consider is the health and safety of our staff, students and our community. We’re not going to open schools if it’s not safe to do so.”
An online parent and community survey conducted by the school system last month received 9,299 responses. According to the survey, 23.8% of respondents were comfortable with students returning to school in the fall, 38.7% of respondents were comfortable with students returning in a limited, phased in manner and an almost equal number, 37.5%, were not comfortable with students returning to school and would prefer to have remote or virtual instruction.
“Roughly 62% of those who responded would like to see an option where in-person instruction is included in the choice,” noted Jason Stoddard, director of school safety and security.
The vast majority of respondents — 91% — said that their students had access to a computer or device they could use for online instruction, and an even greater number – 95.1% — said they had reliable internet and WiFi access – not surprising, Stoddard said, since the survey was only available online.
“One thing to keep in mind … as we digest this information; we likely did not hear from those who don’t have electronic devices or live in an area where there is no internet access, because the survey was done via electronic means and we did not send out home surveys or paper surveys,” Stoddard said.
Hill said that two options were being considered; a hybrid model and distance learning only.
“Parents, we are going to lean on you to choose what’s best for your child and your family,” Hill said.
Under the hybrid model, students would come to school two days a week, or possibly more for certain populations, such as special education, English Language Learners, Free and Reduced Meals Students, early learners and students without internet access. Students would receive virtual instruction for the remainder of the week.
Social distancing measures and mask protocols would be in place, and students would eat lunch in their classrooms, where desks would be spaced six feet or more apart. Visitors and volunteers will not be allowed in schools at this time and field trips will not be held, Stoddard said.
Parents will be asked to pre-screen their children for health issues prior to sending them to school.
“One of the things that we’ve done is we’ve entered into a partnership with the Charles County Department of Health to purchase over 53,000 thermometers so that parents can do pre-screenings at home with their children, including temperature checks. These will be given as needed to parents [and some] will be offered for free,” Stoddard said.
Students at school who are discovered to be ill would be isolated in an isolation room and parents would be expected to pick them up within an hour. Families will be encouraged to increase the number of local emergency contacts they list on the student’s file.
“Parents: you are our partners in this,” Hill said. “We’re going to ask you every single morning to check your child, think about whether or not she or he is healthy enough to go to school. Because if you send a sick child to school, you are potentially sending a sick child into a place where he or she is going to infect lots of other children, whether it’s with COVID[-19] or anything else,” Hill said.
Students riding buses would sit one per seat — except in the case of students who live together — and would be expected to wear masks at all times.
Parents who wish their child to be transported by bus must preregister for transportation each quarter of the school year. Buses will be cleaned and sanitized at least twice a day.
Parents are strongly encouraged to bring their child to school in their own vehicles or other form of community transportation if at all possible, Stoddard said.
Hill said that families opting for distance learning would be asked to commit to it for the entire grading period.
“We’ll do [distance learning] a quarter at a time, and see how things go,” Hill said. “The distance learning option will be somewhat similar to what we’ve done this past spring, but it’s going to be more robust and more rigorous; there will be more accountability for your child and real grading for your child rather than the ‘pass/fail’ format we used in the spring.”
Hill said the distance learning option would offer more real-time, face-to-face instruction than was done last spring.
“All of these plans are flexible, and they may need to change as conditions change,” Hill said.
The two town hall meetings — one for teachers and staff and another for parents and community members — were open to public comment by those who had registered beforehand.
Michelle Fryer Dommel, an elementary school science teacher, said her class lab isn’t set up for keeping students separated.
“Even if we do some sort of alternating schedule, even if we’re just sitting one child at a table, it would still be a tight fit in terms of social distancing,” Dommel said.
Fifth grade teacher Nick Gardiner said he would like to see students return to school as quickly and safely as possible, but that it raises all sorts of questions.
“Will instruction suffer from new safety measures in place? How will students be held accountable for complying with new safety measures such as social distancing and student wearing of masks? What role will teachers play in things like taking students’ temperatures daily? Is having students in school for two days a week better or worse than a full distance learning program?” Gardiner asked.
High school biology teacher Rachel Clark said that teachers start out with only 10 sick days and two personal days.
“Twelve days is not enough for us if we had to self-quarantine because we were exposed [to the coronavirus] by a family member or a friend,” Clark said.
Middle school teacher Sara Eicholtz said she did not believe students and staff should return to school in the fall. In particular, she expressed concern for how discipline would be handled for students who willfully violate safety measures.
“We are dealing with a pandemic,” Eicholtz said. “We don’t have time for chances and interventions when it comes to safety protocols that protect everyone inside and outside of the building, nor do we have time to debate these protocols with students and families who feel otherwise. We need to be assured that students and parents and guardians will be held accountable for violations.”
Several parents also voiced their concerns about students returning to schools. Parents were required to register days in advance to speak during the virtual town hall.
Several parents said they did not feel safe sending their children to school during a pandemic.
“I have a hard time putting my child’s health in the hands of others when I can’t keep her safe myself during these times,” said parent Crystal Hall. “She struggles keeping a mask on and keeping her hands off of things when she’s in my care, so how can I guarantee she’ll be able to do this for an entire school day, and who will be responsible for ensuring she does?”
James Thompson, an educator and parent of two young children, said he supports distance learning for all students until a vaccine for COVID-19 is readily available.
“We can’t expect our youngest children to understand why they should or how to follow health guidelines that were sprung on them overnight several months ago,” Thompson said. “I don’t want my kids getting sick and I don’t want them exposing anyone else to this virus if God forbid they get it or anything else.’
Hill reiterated that the decision of whether to open schools would ultimately be made at the state level.
“The state superintendent made the decision to close schools, and it will be the state superintendent who makes the decision to reopen schools,” Hill said. “And once she makes that decision, it’s my responsibility and that of the team here working in Charles County Public Schools, to make sure that we have a plan for opening safely. We want your children back in school. That’s where they belong, and that’s our job, to do school. And that’s what we want to do. our principals we want to be with your kids.But we’re not going to do it until it’s safe for everyone involved.”
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews