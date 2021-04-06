Proposed changes to a "very long list" of fees and charges by the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management were discussed during the board of commissioners' March 23 meeting.
Senior budget analyst TaTanya Bowman said the planning department completed a "very in-depth analysis" of the list to make it smaller and more user friendly.
Twenty new fees were proposed, along with changes to more than 275 fees and consolidation of more than 175 fees. In addition, some fees would be eliminated under the proposal.
The fees typically deal with permit review and inspection and water and sewer.
Some examples of proposed new fees include: water and sewer permit application fee, $30; meter installation inspection fee, $60; recycling center bulk rate fee, $15; site design and architectural review fee, $25; and daily/weekly continued penalty fee building code violations, $60.
Examples of a proposed fee changes include the water user fee for single family residential for up to 18,000 gallons, $4.65 to $4.81, and the sewer user fee for single and multi-family residential, $9.57 to $10.03.
Consolidating some of the fees "has been a goal of ours for years," Jenifer Elin, the county's director of fiscal and administrative services, said.
She noted that the commissioners will hear a presentation about the general fund budget on April 13. A public hearing on the draft budget is scheduled for April 27 with budget adoption slated for May 11.
A list of the proposed fee changes is on the county government's BoardDocs website. For more information, call 301-645-0570 or 301-870-2542.